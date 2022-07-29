AI In Cyber Security Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2022-2030 | Micron Technology, Inc, Intel Corporation, Xilinx Inc., IBM Corporation

The global AI in cyber security market size was US$ 6.1 billion in 2021. The global AI in cyber security market is forecast to grow to US$ 27.09 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The increasing rate of cyber fraud will primarily drive the growth of AI in the cyber security market. Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly important in cybersecurity as the number of cybercrimes increases. Over 55% of all cybercrimes are cyber frauds, including identity and credit card thefts. Cyber fraud can be easily combatted through the use of AI-driven systems that identify dangers. Thus, it will drive the growth of the AI in cyber security market during the study period.

The growth of connected devices has created a security blind spot where cybercriminals or hackers can target gadgets like webcams, smart TVs, routers, printers, and even smart home appliances in industry verticals, including healthcare enterprises and BFSI. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the AI in cyber security market. Growing adoption of IoT and connected devices will benefit the AI in cyber security market during the study period. On the flip side, a lack of awareness about AI in cyber security may limit the growth of the AI in cyber security market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the rate of cyber-attacks increased. As a result, it has been beneficial for the AI in cyber security market. Moreover, the market also witnessed ample growth opportunities due to the sudden increase in the adoption of smart devices. Thus, it will accelerate the growth of the AI in cyber security market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold dominance in the AI in cyber security market due to the amplifying deployment of cybersecurity solutions. Cybercrimes like ransomware are happening more frequently than ever before, disrupting business operations significantly. The reasons influencing the region’s development include the high pace of digitization brought on by the vast number of businesses in the region.

Competitors in the Market

• Micron Technology, Inc

• Intel Corporation

• Xilinx Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Amazon Web Services, Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Darktrace

• Cylance Inc

• Vectra AI, Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global AI in cyber security market segmentation focuses on Offering, Deployment, Security, Technology, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Offering:

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

By Deployment Type:

• Cloud

• On-Premise

By Security Type:

• Network Security

• Endpoint Security

• Application Security

• Cloud Security

By Technology:

• Machine Learning

• Natural Language Processing

• Context-Aware Computing

By Application:

• Identity & Access Management

• Risk & Compliance Management

• Data Loss Prevention

• Unified Threat Management

• Security & Vulnerability Management

• Antivirus/Antimalware

• Fraud Detection/Anti-Fraud

• Intrusion Detection/Prevention System

• Threat Intelligence

• Others (firewall, disaster recovery, DDoS mitigation, web filtering, application whitelisting, and patch management)

By End-user:

• BFSI

• Retail

• Government & Defense

• Manufacturing

• Infrastructure

• Enterprise

• Healthcare

• Automotive & Transportation

• Others (oil & gas, education, energy)

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1273

