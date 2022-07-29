Waterproof Socks Market 2022 Analysis by Leading Key Players | Camaro GmbH, Happy Socks

Global Waterproof Socks Market is valued approximately USD 25.8 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.00 % over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Waterproof Socks are made with 3 elements – a knit exterior sock, a waterproof membrane, and a knit interior sock. It is a sole portion constructed of a waterproof material and an upper portion constructed of an air-permeable material. The increasing sports injuries and increasing geriatric population has led the adoption of Waterproof Socks across the forecast period. For Instance: as per the Statista in 2020, the total world population was 7.75 billion people.

Mainly due to the rapid growth of developing countries, the human population will continue to grow in the coming decades and is expected to exceed approximately 10.87 billion by 2100 according to a Global population forecast by the United Nations. According to The Johns Hopkins University in the United States, around 30 million children and teenagers participate in some type of organized sports, and more than 3.5 million injuries occur each year, resulting in some loss of participation time. Also, with the popularity of various adventurous and extreme sports activities and growing awareness about waterproof socks the adoption & demand for Waterproof Socks is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, higher cost and fluctuation in raw material prices impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

The key regions considered for the Global Waterproof Socks Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the A large number of millennials participate in cycling, water sports as well as trekking. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2027 due to rise in number of the millennial population and their perceptions about various consumer goods would create lucrative growth prospects for the Waterproof Socks Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Okamoto Corporation

Bridgedale Outdoor Ltd.

Camaro GmbH

DexShell

Footland Inc.

Happy Socks

Injinji

Lennon Performance Products Ltd.

Neo Sport

Northern Diver

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Mid-calf Length Socks

Ankle Length Socks

Knee Length Socks

Calf Length Socks

By Application:

Cycling

Water Sports

Trekking

Snow Sports

Outdoor

Other Activities

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

