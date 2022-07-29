Mint Essential Oil 2022 | Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2030 | Moksha Lifestyle Products, India Essential Oils, Rocky Mountain Essential Oils

Global Mint Essential Oil Market is valued approximately USD 231.64 Million in 2021 and is projected to grow at the growth rate of more than 9.20% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Mint essential oil is regarded as a multipurpose oil due to its superior properties such as anti-inflammatory, antifungal and antimicrobial. It has the capability to ease headaches, reduce fatigue, improves digestion, prevent gut spasms, among others. The rise in demand for essential oils around the world is driving the market growth as mint oil is a crucial essential oil.

For instance, according to Statista, the sales worth of essential oils in the United Kingdom increased from USD 120.76 million in 2018 to USD 136.74 million in 2020. Likewise, according to the same source, essential oils market value in United States is projected to increase from USD 4.32 billion in 2018 to USD 7.3 billion by 2024. The other driving factor for the market growth in increase in the cosmetics industry as mint essential oils are used an ingredient in various products such as shampoos, creams, hair oil and others. According to L’oreal company’s annual report, Global cosmetics growth rate has increased steadily from 4% in 2016 to 5.50% in 2019. Also, with the rise in product launches, increase in awareness among consumers to adopt natural & organic products, and growth in end-user industries such as aromatherapy, personal care are the factors contributing towards market growth over the forecast period. However, possible side effects after its high consumption and high cost of the product impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The major regions analyzed for the Global Mint Essential Oil Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share and is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028 owing to the higher standard of living, presence of regulatory bodies and rise in strategic initiatives undertaken by well-established large private players.

Major market player included in this report are:

Reynaud & Fils (HRF)

Flavex Naturextrakte GmbH

India Essential Oils

Sydney Essential Oil Co. (SEOC)

Moksha Lifestyle Products

Rocky Mountain Essential Oils

Dohler

Ingredion Inc. (Kerr Concentrates)

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Grunewald GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Medical

Food & Beverages

Spa & Relaxation

Cosmetics

Others

By Packaging Type:

Cornmint Oil

Peppermint Oil

Spearmint Oil

Dementholized Peppermint Oil

By Usage:

Direct

Indirect

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

