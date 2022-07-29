Morphine Global Market 2022 : Depth Analysis By Leading Key Players | Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited

The global morphine market size was US$ 26.6 billion in 2021. The global morphine market is forecast to grow to US$ 54.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Morphine is widely used as a painkiller and is accepted in the majority of countries around the world for the treatment of severe or persistent pain associated with serious medical conditions.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising use of morphine as a painkiller is a significant factor driving the growth of the global morphine market. Morphine is among the best painkillers used to treat severe and persistent pain brought on by a serious medical condition. Medical morphine is expected to record significant growth due to the rapidly growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders like osteoporosis, fibromyalgia, arthritis, and elbow pain. Moreover, growing healthcare expenditure is expected to bring ample growth opportunities for the global morphine market during the study period.

Growing fundings in R&D will prompt the growth of the global morphine market. Apart from that, the growing geriatric population and rising demand for novel drugs are forecast to open doors of opportunity for the global morphine market in the coming years. On the flip side, irregular usage of the product may act as a major restraint in the growth of the global morphine market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

With the exception of healthcare and life support supplies, many large-scale businesses and industries were negatively impacted by the Covid-19 impact. The lockout and physical distancing requirements have an impact on millions of small and big organizations. The COVID-19 disease is well known for its effects on the respiratory system, and it may aggravate discomfort by making the illness worse. However, the side effects of morphine have been a primary factor in declining its demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Analysis

North America is holding dominance in the global morphine market and is forecast to hold the highest share during the forecast period. The growth of this regional morphine market is attributed to the high healthcare expenditure and rising prevalence of arthritis and other inflammatory disorders. Apart from that, other factors like the rising senior population in the United States are expected to bring ample growth opportunities for the market.

Additionally, increased government initiatives and investments in escalating the development of novel drugs are forecast to drive the market growth during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• Pfizer Inc.

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited

• Manus Aktteva Biopharma Llp

• Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

• Purdue Pharma L.P.

• Johnson Matthey Fine Chemicals

• Verve Health Care Ltd.

• Northeast Pharm

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global morphine market segmentation focuses on Application, Routine, and Region.

By Application

• Pain Management

o Cancer Pain

o Neuropathic Pain

o Osteoarthritis Pain

o Other Pain Management

• Diarrhea Suppressant

• Cold and Cough Suppressant

By Routine

• Oral

• Injectables

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

