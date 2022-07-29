Silicon Battery Market to See Huge Growth by 2030 | California Lithium Battery (US), Nexeon (UK), LeydenJar Technologies (The Netherlands)

Global Silicon Battery Market is valued at approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Lithium-Silicon Battery is a name used for a subclass of lithium-ion battery technology that employs a silicon-based anode and lithium ions as the charge carriers. The rising electronic industry and high energy density compared to other battery chemistries have led to the adoption of Silicon Battery across the forecast period.

For Instance: As per the IBEF, The Indian electronics manufacturing industry is projected to reach US$ 520 billion by 2025. In September and October 2021, exports of electronic goods stood at US$ 1.17 billion and US$ 1.35 billion, respectively. In FY22 (until October 2021), imports of electronics goods stood at US$ 28.59 billion, whereas exports stood at US$ 7.89 billion. Also, with the need for high-performance batteries in energy storage applications, the adoption & demand for Silicon Battery is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, volumetric expansion of silicon when lithium is inserted in batteries impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Silicon Battery Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing R&D activities on new battery technologies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as demand in automotive, consumer electronics, and renewable energy industries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Silicon Battery Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

California Lithium Battery (US)

Amprius Technologies (US)

Enovix (US)

Huawei (China)

Enevate (US)

Nanotek Instruments (US)

Nexeon (UK)

LeydenJar Technologies (The Netherlands)

Targray Technology International (Canada)

XG Sciences (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Capacity:

0-3,000 mAh

3,000-10,000 mAh

10,000-60,000 mAh

60,000 mAh & Above

By Application:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Aviation

Energy

Medical Devices

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

