Seed Treatment Market 2022: Key Technology, Business Advancements Development Status, Growth Analysis | Syngenta International AG, Bayer Crop Science AG, BASF SE

The global seed treatment market size was US$ 6.1 billion in 2021. The global seed treatment market is forecast to grow to US$ 11.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

High-quality seeds are in high demand due to the growing population and changing consumer preferences. Thus, it is primarily driving the growth of the global seed treatment market. Further, the high costs associated with hybrids and genetically modified seeds as they are treated with chemicals will also fuel the demand for seed treatment during the study period.

Seed treatment has emerged as a substantial solution due to problems related to the regulations limiting the fumigation and foliar application of pesticides. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the market. Further, the growing commercialization of new biotech crops, including soybeans, maize, cotton, etc., will benefit the seed treatment market over the forecast period. On the contrary, the low shelf life of treated crops may limit the growth of the seed treatment market.

The advancement of seed treatment technology and rising government support will drive market growth during the forecast period. Various government bodies are making efforts such as organizing nationwide campaigns to help farmers receive pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the global seed treatment market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the global seed treatment market, owing to the rising dominance of the agriculture industry. Further, the agricultural sector in Europe is also growing at a substantial rate, which will contribute to the growth of the seed treatment market. The rising demand for organic food products, combined with the ongoing innovations in the agricultural industry, will contribute to the growth of the seed treatment market.

The Asia-Pacific seed treatment market is forecast to have a significant contribution due to rising awareness among consumers about the benefits of seed treatment. Further, growing disposable income and rising consumption of food due to the growing population will also contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific seed treatment market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 pandemic affected the agriculture sector by creating a shortage of laborers. However, the seed treatment experience moderate impact primarily due to supply disruptions. Despite the fact that COVID-19 caused a temporary halt in manufacturing and supply chain disruption, the demand for food surged abruptly. In addition to that, manufacturing activities for essential goods were permitted throughout the forecast period. Thus, it has been positive for the global seed treatment market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

? Syngenta International AG

? Bayer CropScience AG

? BASF SE

? Corteva Agriscience

? Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd

? Germains Seed Technology

? UPL Limited

? Incotec Group BV

? Valent Biosciences Corporation

? Advanced Biological Marketing Inc.

? Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global seed treatment market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Crop, and Region.

By Type:

? Insecticides

? Fungicides

? Other chemical treatment

? Nonchemical

By Application Time:

? Pre-treated

? Farm-treated

By Crop Type:

? Corn/Maize

? Soybean

? Wheat

? Canola

? Cotton

? Other

By Region

�?� North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

�?� Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

�?� Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

�?� Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

�?� South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

