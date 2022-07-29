Taiwan may allow scooters to ride in inner lane

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) on Friday (July 29) said it is considering lifting some restrictions on scooters, such as allowing them to ride in the inside lane due to the frequent obstacles they encounter in the outer lane.

Members of Taiwan Motorcycle (台灣機車路權促進會) protested in front of the MOTC and in addition to demanding to ride on the Suhua Improvement road, they made five additional demands. These included, per CNA:

Allowing scooters on provincial highways Reforming Article 99 of the Traffic Safety Regulations Abolishing section speed controls Improving roads Involving people in transportation decisions

Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said the Suhua Improvement road is "a safe way to return home." For that reason, he said he agrees with allowing scooters with a capacity of 50-250cc to use it.

He said that after three years of research on riding heavy-duty motorcycles on national highways and the opposition of 60% of the public, the behavior of motorcyclists is not yet up to standard and requires further observation. He also hoped vehicle types on the highways can be simplified, and it is not appropriate to open up the highways to heavy-duty motorcycles at this time.

Wang added that in the past, scooters were prohibited from the inner lane, but there were often bus stops in the outer lane obstructing movement of scooters. Therefore, he said that he believes restrictions on the inner lane should be relaxed to allow for scooters to use it as well.