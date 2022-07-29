Taiwan military conducts joint combat drills on 4th day of Han Kuang wargames

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan military on Thursday (July 28) deployed warships, fighter planes, armored vehicles, artillery, and missiles integrated with regular and reserve forces in towns and on beaches across the nation for drills on the fourth day of the annual Han Kuang wargames.

Troops launched a joint landing exercise at 7:30 a.m Thursday morning on Pingtung’s Chialutang Beach, CNA reported. Indigenous Defense Fighters first shot off thermal flares over the beach to suppress the imaginary enemy.

Combat rubber reconnaissance craft then carried a company of special forces to seize the beach. Afterward, AAV7 amphibious assault vehicles transported troops from the Marine Corps 99th Brigade onto the beach under the cover of smoke.

The troops then simulated an assault on the beach to recover “occupied” ground.

The Army's Second Combat Zone conducted counterattack drills at Chihpen Beach in Taitung and Beipu Beach in Hualien, per CNA. Seven M60A3 tanks and 12 CM-21 armored personnel carriers landed on Chihpen Beach, advancing in waves while launching offensive volleys.

On Beipu Beach, soldiers from the Army’s mechanized infantry battalion defended against enemy warships attempting to seize the Air Force bases in Hualien and Chiashan via a beach landing.

Twelve CM-21 armored personnel carriers and 171 officers and soldiers were dispatched to carry out intensive attacks under artillery support to block the enemy troops from coming ashore. In the end, Taiwanese forces "annihilated" the "enemy."

The Army's Third Combat Zone also deployed a PsyOps contingent to participate in exercises on Thursday, per CNA. A newly-acquired PsyOps vehicle made an appearance, while drones were also dispatched to drop flyers.

Through these maneuvers, the Army aimed to boost troop morale and cloud the enemy's judgment.