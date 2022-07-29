Alexa
Cloud, Atkins lead Mystics past Wings 87-77

By Associated Press
2022/07/29 10:28
Washington Mystics on the bench celebrate a 3-pointer against the Dallas Wings during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, July 28, 2022...

Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud (9) drives the ball toward the basket while Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan (7) defends during a WNBA basket...

Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins (7) shoots over Dallas Wings guard Marina Mabrey (3) during a WNBA basketball game Thursday, July 28, 2022, in A...

Washington Mystics guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (32) shoots a layup as Dallas Wings forward Kayla Thornton defends during the first half of a WNBA b...

Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan (7) shoots as Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin (0) defends during the first halfof a WNBA basketball game T...

Dallas Wings forward Isabelle Harrison, left, and Washington Mystics forward Tianna Hawkins try to get control of the ball during the first half of a ...

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Natasha Cloud and Ariel Atkins scored 14 points apiece and the Washington Mystics breezed to an 87-77 victory over the Dallas Wings on Thursday night.

Cloud had seven assists and Atkins handed out six for Washington (18-11). The other three starters — Alysha Clark, Myisha Hines-Allen and Shakira Austin — all scored 13. The Mystics have won three straight and five of six.

Teaira McCowan had season highs of 27 points and 11 rebounds to lead Dallas (12-16), which fell to 5-9 at home. Arike Ogunbowale added 19 points and six boards, while Allisha Gray scored 12.

The Mystics used a 32-point second quarter to turn a 24-14 lead into a 56-36 advantage at halftime.

Washington shot 56.4% from the floor, including 9 of 15 from 3-point range, but struggled at the foul line (16 of 24).

The Wings shot 38,4% overall, made only 5 of 22 from distance (22.7%) and sank just 16 of 27 free throws (59,3%).

