Pelosi trip to Taiwan listed as 'tentative'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Details on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Asia have emerged with a visit to Taiwan listed as "tentative."

On Friday (July 29), NBC News cited two sources as saying that Pelosi's congressional delegation will depart from the U.S. that day. One of the sources who had gained access to the itinerary on Thursday (July 28) stated that the Taiwan leg of the trip was listed as "tentative."

Countries that were confirmed on the list include Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. A Bloomberg report released on Thursday was the first to confirm that Pelosi's trip would start on Friday, but was unable to confirm whether her Asia tour included Taiwan.

According to NBC, Pelosi has invited senior lawmakers to participate in her delegation, including Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Mark Takano and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks. Takano, who visited Taiwan last year, declined to comment on Pelosi's Asia tour on Thursday afternoon.

Representative Michael McCaul, the ranking member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told the news station on Wednesday that he and Gregory Meeks, committee chairman, had been invited by Pelosi to take part in the Taiwan trip. However, he declined the invitation due to a "personal obligation" that conflicted with the trip.

Meanwhile, Representative Ann Eschoo, Pelosi's closest friend in Congress, told NBC that day the House speaker had also invited her to take part in the Taiwan tour but stated that she would not be able to participate.

Thus far, Pelosi's office has declined to discuss the trip, citing security concerns, as has the White House. If Pelosi's trip takes place as planned, this would mark the first time a House speaker has visited Taiwan since Newt Gingrich's meeting with former President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) in 1997.