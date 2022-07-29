Gaming Blockchain Oasys hosts Game Content Pitch Day in Seoul

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach - 29 July 2022 - Oasys, a blockchain optimized for games will be hosting a game pitch event in Seoul.





Oasys is an eco-friendly, high-speed and optimised blockchain built by gamers for gamers. Based in Japan and Singapore, many Korean gaming giants such as Netmarble, Com2us, Wemade, NHN, and NEOWIZ are now participating in our project as initial validators, alongside gaming titans Bandai Namco, SEGA and Ubisoft, and other global Web3 companies as YGG and Jump Trading.



Oasys has recently completed a USD 20M Private token sale round, led by Republic Capital and with extensive support from global venture capital and crypto exchanges including Jump Crypto, Crypto.com, Huobi, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bitbank and Mirana Ventures.



Games created on Oasys are scheduled to be released in earnest in the second half of 2022 alongside Oasys' mainnet launch. With that in mind, we have set up this pitch day to meet with the best and brightest Korean game developers and see what new and innovative Web3 games are out there.



Daiki Moriyama, Director of Oasys, said: "Oasys aims to become the de facto standard chain used in blockchain games not only in Asia, but also throughout the world. The Oasys ecosystem is evolving at an innovative pace every day, and we are confident that game developers who participate in this ecosystem will be able to gain value as we grow. We hope that our meeting at this pitch contest will give you the opportunity to make a leap forward into the world."



Details of the Pitch Day



｜Application Deadline｜ 2 Aug 2022（Tue）12AM



｜Results Announcement/Shortlist ｜ 3 Aug 2022（Web）6PM



｜Final Pitch｜



Date & Time : 5 Aug 2022（Fri）2PM to 6PM

Location : Seonghong Tower, 8F, 138, Teheran-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul (Map)

Language : English / Korean / Japanese

1,000,000 OAS Tokens*

Potential investment equivalent to USD 200,000 from Arriba Studio and doublejump ventures

Grant of first negotiation rights to Bandai Namco Entertainment 021 Fund

｜Prize｜*OAS is the native token used in the Oasys blockchain, and is scheduled to be listed in the second half of 2022.｜Who Should Apply｜Any corporate or individual Web3 game developers who are looking for support to publish their games globally.｜How to Apply｜Please apply using the form below:｜How to Contact Us｜ apply@oasys.games Hashtag: #Oasys #ArribaStudio #BandaiNamcoEntertainment #doublejumpVentures

Oasys Pte. Ltd.

Led by a team of blockchain experts and in collaboration with some of the biggest names in the gaming industry serving as initial validators, Oasys is revolutionizing gaming with its Proof-of-Stake (PoS) eco-friendly blockchain. With a focus on creating an ecosystem for gamers and developers to distribute and develop blockchain-based games, Oasys solves the problems faced when building games on the blockchain. The trifecta approach of having the fastest network powered by the gaming community, scalability powered by AAA game developers, and the blockchain offering the best user experience with fast transactions and free gas fees for users, anyone can enter the Oasys and play.



Co-hosts



Arriba Studio Pte. Ltd.



Arriba is a Singapore and Tokyo-based accelerator established in February 2022 that aims to support Web3/NFT entrepreneurs. Arriba supports Japanese Web3 startups through investing in them, many of which are considered challenging for traditional venture capital in Japan.



Arriba also provides support through business growth, international expansion and establishment, recruitment, organizational design, token economics design, fundraising and exit/listing through its extensive international network.



Bandai Namco Entertainment 021 Fund



Through investment and collaboration with startups that create and enhance new entertainment using Web3, XR, and AI technologies, Bandai Namco Entertainment 021 Fund aims to co-create new entertainment and an "IP metaverse".



doublejump Ventures



doublejump.tokyo was established in April 2018 as a NFT/Blockchain game developer and since then, has established itself as a preeminent entity in blockchain games and NFT content, building IP for the early stages of Web3. By investing in Web3 projects that generate significant business synergies with the company, doublejump Ventures aims to not only to strengthen its market leadership, but also create the pioneering leaders of the gaming future through supporting inspirational companies today.

