Video shows massive screen hit dancer at Mirror concert in Hong Kong

2 dancers injured, 3 audience members seek medical attention after screen crashes onto stage

  265
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/29 12:20
In this image made from video taken from social media, a massive video screen suspended above the stage fells onto performers at a concert of Cantopop...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two dancers from the Hong Kong boy band were seriously injured on Thursday (July 29) when a giant screen suddenly fell onto the stage during a live concert.

At around 10:35 p.m. during a performance by the Canto-pop band at Hong Kong Coliseum, a massive television screen plummeted from overhead and landed vertically on the head and body of one of the band's dancers, pinning him to the ground. It also smashed into another dancer, inflicting injuries.

The rest of the performers immediately stopped dancing and rushed to aid the injured. The dancers were immediately rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

According to hk01, the first dancer to be struck has the stage name A-Mo, was conscious and could speak when he was taken to the hospital. Doctors say he has suffered severe head and neck injuries, cerebral hemorrhage, and a fractured fourth cervical vertebrae.

Screen plunges toward dancer. (AP photo)

He required surgery overnight to repair the damage to his cervical vertebrae. He is in the intensive care unit and the outcome of the operation is unknown. In the worst case scenario, he may suffer permanent paralysis below the neck.

The other dancer, surnamed Chang, suffered an injury to his forehead and is listed in stable condition. Three female audience members ranging in age from 16 to 40 also sought medical treatment after being traumatized by the incident.

The Sports and Tourism Bureau issued a statement announcing the remaining shows would be suspended until the stage is proven as structurally safe. It added that there had been a series of mishaps with the show, with other dancers reportedly being injured during rehearsals earlier in the week, reported rthk.

Legislator Kenneth Fok was cited by the news agency as saying that it is "unacceptable for there to be three separate incidents during just the first four MIRROR shows."
