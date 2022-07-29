Castano hit on head by 104 mph liner, Marlins beat Reds 7-6

Miami pitcher Daniel Castano was hit on the forehead by a 104 mph line drive off the bat of Donovan Solano in the first inning of the Marlins’ 7-6 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

Miami said Castano showed mild concussion symptoms and was bruised,. and a CT scan was normal.

Miami earned a four-game split by overcoming a 5-4, ninth-inning deficit. Pinch-hitter Jesús Sánchez hoemred off Hunter Strickland (2-3), Joey Wendle hit a go-ahead double against Buck Farmer and Jesús Aguilar followed with sacrifice fly for his fourrth RBI.

Zach Pop (2-0) threw a perfect eighth. Tanner Scott allowed Tommy Pham’s RBI single and struck out Joey Votto with two on for his 14th save.

ORIOLES 3, RAYS 0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Trey Mancini hit an eighth-inning, inside-the-park home run in what may have been his final home plate appearance with Baltimore.

Jordan Lyles (7-8) allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings. Lyles and Mancini both could be dealt by Tuesday's trade deadline.

Anthony Santander doubled home a run in the third off Ryan Yarbrough (0-6). Félix Bautista retired four batters for his third save.

___

