American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|66
|33
|.667
|_
|Toronto
|54
|44
|.551
|11½
|Tampa Bay
|53
|45
|.541
|12½
|Baltimore
|49
|49
|.500
|16½
|Boston
|49
|50
|.495
|17
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|52
|46
|.531
|_
|Cleveland
|50
|47
|.515
|1½
|Chicago
|49
|49
|.500
|3
|Detroit
|40
|59
|.404
|12½
|Kansas City
|39
|59
|.398
|13
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|64
|35
|.646
|_
|Seattle
|54
|45
|.545
|10
|Texas
|43
|54
|.443
|20
|Los Angeles
|42
|56
|.429
|21½
|Oakland
|38
|63
|.376
|27
Detroit 4, San Diego 3
L.A. Angels 4, Kansas City 0
Milwaukee 10, Minnesota 4
Oakland 4, Houston 2
Seattle 4, Texas 2
Colorado 6, Chicago White Sox 5
St. Louis 6, Toronto 1
Cleveland 7, Boston 6
N.Y. Mets 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 4, 10 innings
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 3-2) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-7), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-3), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Garcia 0-0) at Toronto (Manoah 11-4), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 4-6) at Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-3) at Boston (Bello 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-4), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 8-7) at Houston (Verlander 13-3), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 8-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-6), 9:38 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 7-3) at San Diego (Snell 2-5), 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.