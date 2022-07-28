Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|66
|33
|.667
|_
|Toronto
|54
|44
|.551
|11½
|Tampa Bay
|53
|45
|.541
|12½
|Baltimore
|49
|49
|.500
|16½
|Boston
|49
|50
|.495
|17
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|52
|46
|.531
|_
|Cleveland
|50
|47
|.515
|1½
|Chicago
|49
|49
|.500
|3
|Detroit
|40
|59
|.404
|12½
|Kansas City
|39
|59
|.398
|13
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|64
|35
|.646
|_
|Seattle
|54
|45
|.545
|10
|Texas
|43
|54
|.443
|20
|Los Angeles
|42
|56
|.429
|21½
|Oakland
|38
|63
|.376
|27
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|61
|37
|.622
|_
|Atlanta
|59
|41
|.590
|3
|Philadelphia
|51
|47
|.520
|10
|Miami
|46
|52
|.469
|15
|Washington
|34
|66
|.340
|28
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|55
|44
|.556
|_
|St. Louis
|52
|47
|.525
|3
|Chicago
|40
|57
|.412
|14
|Pittsburgh
|40
|58
|.408
|14½
|Cincinnati
|38
|59
|.392
|16
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|65
|32
|.670
|_
|San Diego
|55
|45
|.550
|11½
|San Francisco
|48
|50
|.490
|17½
|Arizona
|45
|53
|.459
|20½
|Colorado
|45
|54
|.455
|21
___
Detroit 4, San Diego 3
L.A. Angels 4, Kansas City 0
Milwaukee 10, Minnesota 4
Oakland 4, Houston 2
Seattle 4, Texas 2
Colorado 6, Chicago White Sox 5
St. Louis 6, Toronto 1
Cleveland 7, Boston 6
N.Y. Mets 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 4, 10 innings
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 3-2) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-7), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-3), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Garcia 0-0) at Toronto (Manoah 11-4), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 4-6) at Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-3) at Boston (Bello 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-4), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 8-7) at Houston (Verlander 13-3), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 8-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-6), 9:38 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 7-3) at San Diego (Snell 2-5), 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
___
Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 2
Detroit 4, San Diego 3
Milwaukee 10, Minnesota 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, Washington 1
Arizona 5, San Francisco 3
Colorado 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Cincinnati 5, Miami 3
St. Louis 6, Toronto 1
N.Y. Mets 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Miami at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 3-2) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-7), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 7-7) at Miami (Alcantara 9-4), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Falter 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 7-8) at Washington (Sánchez 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-3) at Boston (Bello 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 6-9) at Atlanta (Wright 12-4), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-6) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-5), 8:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 7-3) at San Diego (Snell 2-5), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-4), 10:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.