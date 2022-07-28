Poll results bode ill for Taiwan DPP Taoyuan mayoral candidate as plagiarism accusations simmer

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The results of an opinion poll bode ill for Lin Chih-chien (林智堅), Taoyuan mayoral candidate of Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for the local elections in November as accusations of plagiarism against him continues to simmer.

The former Hsinchu City mayor was accused of plagiarism in his thesis for his master’s degree at NTU’s Graduate Institute of National Development. A couple of paragraphs in Lin’s thesis are reportedly exactly the same as a thesis written by another former NTU graduate student named Yu Cheng-huang (余正煌).

Yu came forward on Thursday (July 28) to defend himself, saying that his thesis has footnotes that attribute sources while Lin’s thesis has no such attributions.

DPP Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) said that some DPP members have been worried Lin’s embroilment in controversy might hurt the party’s prospects in the Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Taoyuan, and Hsinchu elections, causing the party to pay a big political price.

According to an Ettoday online opinion poll conducted on Thursday on the topic of who they would vote for Taoyuan mayor if the DPP did not find someone else to replace Lin, 1,471, or 42%, of those polled chose former premier and Koumingtang (KMT) candidate Simon Chang (張善政), 1,480, or 42%, would vote for Taiwan People's Party Legislator Lai Hsiang-ling (賴香伶), and only 542, or 16%, said they would support Lin, China Times reported.

The same poll asked netizens whether they think the DPP should find a replacement for Lin. Poll results showed 2,114 of those polled, or 63%, think it is necessary and 1,260, or 37%, think it is not necessary.

When asked whether the DPP is considering removing Lin from the Taoyuan mayoral race, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said Wednesday that the parties involved in the thesis controversy have come forward to give their full accounts and related investigations are being conducted, adding, “Let’s not spread false information.”