Patient Engagement Solutions Market Analysis By Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Growth And Forecast 2022-2030

The global patient engagement solutions market size was US$ 11.9 billion in 2021. The global patient engagement solutions market is forecast to grow to US$ 24.6 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2030.

The growing digitalization in the healthcare sector has brought various trends that are expected gain traction soon. Patient engagement tools, one of the widely used technologies in the evolving healthcare sector, offers data related to regular patient wellbeing and compliance tracking. It allows patients and doctors have real-time data about their overall health.

Factors Influencing the Market

The geriatric population is the largest consumer of healthcare products, and the adoption of patient engagement solutions is expected to rise among the geriatric population. Additionally, the rising incidence of chronic conditions and government initiatives to improve public knowledge will significantly contribute to the market growth during the study period.

The rapidly evolving concept of telehealth is inviting huge investments in the sector. As a result, it will bring ample growth opportunities for the patient engagement solutions market during the study period.

Other factors such as supporting government policies and incentive programs are likely to boost the growth of the patient engagement solutions market. Apart from that, growing smartphone penetration, 3G and 4G spectrums and benefits like better health outcomes, reduced healthcare costs, and higher patient satisfaction levels will notably drive the patient engagement solutions market forward during the forecast period.

On the flip side, concerns related to data security may limit the growth of the patient engagement solutions market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in steep evolution in the healthcare sector. As a result, various healthcare bodies started adopting digitalized technology as a way of precaution to minimize staff burden and interaction. Thus, it has been opportunistic for the patient engagement solutions market and is forecast to have a long-term impact on the overall market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the patient engagement solutions market, owing to the rising deployment of health and electronic health records (EHR). Apart from that, the strong scope of patient engagement solutions is expected to invite a lot of investments by major corporations in software applications during the study period. Moreover, the sector is anticipated to develop as a result of rising awareness and government investment in healthcare. The population’s increased embrace of new technology is likely to fuel regional market expansion.

The Asia Pacific market is forecasted to grow profitably throughout the forecast period. The market is anticipated to be driven by the requirement to install new technologies and the replacement and expansion of medical facilities.

Competitors in the Market

• GetWellNetwork, Inc

• Lincor

• Oneview Ltd

• Orion Health group of companies

• McKesson Corporation

• Cerner Corporation

• Allscripts

• IBM

• WelVU

• Elsevier

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global patient engagement solutions market segmentation focuses on Component, Delivery Mode, Application, and Region.

By Component:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

By Delivery Mode:

• On-Premise

• Cloud-Based

By Application:

• Health Management

• Home Health Management

• Social and Behavioral Management

• Financial Health Management

By Application:

• Providers

• Payers

• Patients

• Other

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

