Wound Dressing Market Report | Market Demand, Scope, Overview And Top Are 3M Company, Acelity L.P. Inc. (Kinetic Concepts, Inc.), B. Braun Melsungen AG

The global wound dressing market size was US$ 6809.9 million in 2021. The global wound dressing market is forecast to grow to US$ 10,915.2 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Dressings for wounds are categorized into active, passive, and interactive. The only safeguard offered by active wound dressings is their ability to promote healing by preserving a moist wound environment. Interactive dressings connect with the elements of the wound bed and also produce a moist wound environment to enhance wound healing.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing accidents and rising cases of diabetes will primarily drive the growth of the wound dressing market. Diabetes patients are more likely to develop diabetic foot ulcers, a type of chronic wound that needs to be treated with effective wound dressings. Apart from that, other factors like the growing geriatric population, increasing incidents of wound ulcers, and surgical wounds will escalate the demand for effective wound dressings during the study period.

The other drivers boosting the growth of the worldwide wound dressing market are the expanding research and development efforts, the launch of novel therapies for complex wounds, a favorable reimbursement environment, and technological advancements.

The growing trend of new treatments, including radiation therapy, electrical stimulation, nanotechnology, etc., will contribute to the market growth during the study period. On the flip side, the high cost of wound dressing products may limit the market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for wound dressing decreased as the healthcare sector was more focused on combating the deadly effect of this situation. Moreover, a myriad of patients was admitted to the hospitals and clinics. Thus, authorities also suggested people not visit hospitals to save themselves from diseases. Thus, it declined the demand for wound dressing for a significant time. However, the demand for wound dressing increased from households as various patients adopted homecare methods to cure ulcer problems.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global wound dressing market, owing to the growing number of product launches and rising cases of chronic wounds. Apart from that, the strategic alliance between key players is expected to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• 3M Company

• Acelity L.P. Inc. (Kinetic Concepts, Inc.)

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Cardinal Health, Inc

• Coloplast A/S

• ConvaTec Group Plc

• Integra Lifesciences

• Molnlycke Health Care

• Medtronic PLC

• Paul Hartmann AG

• Smith & Nephew

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global wound dressing market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Type:

• Advanced Wound Dressing

• Foam

• Hydrocolloid

• Alginate

• Film

• Collagen

• Traditional

By Application:

• Surgical

• Traumatic

• Ulcers

• Burns

By End User:

• Hospital

• Homecare

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

