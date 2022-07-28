Animal Vaccines Market To See Substantial Rise In Demand And Growth In The Forecast Period 2022-2030 | Zoetis (US), Merck Animal Health (US), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany)

The global animal vaccines market size was US$ 8.1 billion in 2021. The global animal vaccines market is forecast to grow to US$ 13.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.15% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Animal vaccinations are pharmaceuticals used to prevent infectious diseases brought on by a variety of causes. It strengthens the immunity and protects against infectious diseases. Given the public’s reliance on animals, animal vaccines prevent the transmission of diseases, protecting both animal and human health. Food, milk, protein, and other products like leather and wool are all majorly derived from animals. The most widely used veterinary vaccinations prevent the spread of infectious pathogens by replicating naturally acquired immunity. These include vaccines for rabies, foot and mouth disease, and equine influenza virus.

Factors Influencing the Market

Favorable government initiatives to raise awareness about animal health will primarily drive the growth of the animal vaccines market during the forecast period.

Apart from that, the rapidly rising cases of animal fatalities due to severe chronic diseases are expected to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the animal vaccines market during the study period. Apart from that, various governments have introduced investments in this secot. For instance, the government of the UK announced its plan to spend nearly US$ 2 billion to redevelop specialty research and laboratory facilities for animal health science. Thus, such initiatives are expected to boost the growth of the animal vaccines market during the study period.

The growing demand for toxoid vaccines will contribute to the growth of the animal vaccines market during the study period. It is majorly owing to the vaccine’s impeccable advantages, such as long-lasting immunity, high stability, and efficient response to the original toxin. Additionally, the fact that the vaccine is less vulnerable to changes in humidity and temperature is forecast to escalate its demand during the study period.

On the contrary, high maintenance prices for the storage of vaccines may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the animal vaccines market. It is attributed to the disturbance, limitation, challenges, and changes faced by the industry. Apart from that, veterinary visits were limited due to the terror of the pandemic, which ultimately affected the animal vaccines market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific veterinary vaccines market is forecast to record high growth, owing to the large population of the region and the increasing adoption of pets and cattle farming. Apart from that, the availability of animal vaccines due to large manufacturing services in the region is forecast to drive the growth of the regional market during the study period.

