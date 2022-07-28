Contactless Biometric Market Analysis And Forecast 2022 | Technologies, Demand, Growth, Research And Development 2030

The global contactless biometric market size was US$ 15.2 billion in 2021. The global contactless biometric market is forecast to grow to US$ 61.3 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Through the use of techniques like voice recognition, facial patterns, gait analysis, and iris scanning, contactless biometrics is a sort of technology that can identify and gather information about a person’s physical and behavioural traits. No physical touch with the device is necessary while using contactless biometrics.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing proliferation of the internet and increasing use of digital payment methods everywhere is expected to drive the growth of the market during the study period. The market may also witness notable growth due to steadily declining prices of mobile devices and increasing awareness about the convenience of mobile payments.

Additionally, contactless biometrics authenticates payments and encrypts app access. This has helped the global market for contactless biometrics to grow.

High biometrics adoption rates in the healthcare industry are projected to drive the market for contactless biometrics technology.

Apart from that, the rising trend of going cashless is expected to escalate the demand for contactless biometrics during the study period. On the flip side, the high cost associated with implementing biometrics may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to see the fastest CAGR of any region throughout the predicted time. The region’s banking client base will be enlarged and merged with various end-users and the growing adoption of contactless payment methods across all industrial verticals. In addition, the early adoption of advanced technology in the region is expected to contribute to this market growth during the analysis period.

The Asia-Pacific contactless biometric market will also record considerable growth due to the high regional population and steadily growing trend of contact-less payments.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected various industries; however, the contactless biometric market witnessed a sudden growth. The demand for contactless payments increased across all verticals. Airports also started adopting contactless devices to minimize the risk of the virus, which positively affected the contactless biometric market. Apart from that, the pandemic is expected to have a long-term positive impact on the market as people are aware of the benefits of contactless biometrics, and organizations are deploying the technology in order to strengthen the safety of the people. Thus, the overall COVID-19 pandemic positively influenced the contactless biometric market.

Competitors in the Market

• Touchless Biometric Systems AG

• IDEMIA SAS

• NViaSoft

• Fujitsu Limited

• NEC Corporation

• Gemalto N.V

• Aware Inc.

• HID Global

• M2SYS Technology

• Neurotechnology

• Assa Abloy AB

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global contactless biometric market segmentation focuses on Technology, Offering, Industry Vertical, and Region.

By Technology

• Contactless Fingerprint Technology

• Facial Recognition

• Iris Recognition

• Palm Vein Recognition

• Voice Recognition

• Contactless Cards

By Applications

• Identity Verification

• Payments & Transactions

• Access Control

By Offering

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

By Industry Vertical

• BFSI

• Government

• Healthcare

• Military & Defense

• Retail, Education

• Hospitality

• Automotive

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

