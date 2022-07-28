Pacemakers Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2022 to 2030 | Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, Zoll Medical Corporation

The global pacemakers market size was US$ 3.9 billion in 2021. The global pacemakers market is forecast to grow to US$ 5.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A pacemaker is a medical device that sends brief electrical pulses to the heart’s muscles. It is a medical technology that is placed in the chest and belly to detect abnormal heart rhythms. Arrhythmia, a condition in which the heart beats too rapidly, too slowly, or with an irregular rhythm, is treated with pacemakers. As a result, it regulates the heartbeat or stimulates the lower chamber. One of the disorders that pacemakers can treat is hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, along with syncope and heart issues. A less invasive surgical method termed epicardial or endocardial is used to implant the pacemaker. Through a chest incision, the pacemaker and cables are placed in the patient.

Factors Influencing the Market

The need for pacemakers is anticipated to expand along with the growing cases of cardiovascular disorders. The high frequency of cardiovascular disorders, including coronary heart disease, rheumatic heart disease, stroke, and congenital heart disease, adds to the burden of disease in the world. The treatment of these diseases requires a pacemaker, which is expected to drive the revenue of the overall pacemaker market during the forecast period.

During the study period, it is anticipated that increased tobacco, alcohol, obesity, and poor diet consumption will propel market expansion. Cardiac arrests and strokes account for more than 85% of deaths from cardiovascular diseases. These figures are expected to rise considerably further in the years to come, which will drive the market growth.

Rising cases of congestive heart failure will be opportunistic for the market during the study period. Apart from that, congestive heart failure & accompanying fatalities will also push the growth of the market during the study period. On the flip side, problems related to the demand-supply problem may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to negatively affect the expansion of the pacemaker market. The global healthcare systems are under stress as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic. To increase hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients, a substantial number of hospitals and clinics around the world have undergone renovations. Meanwhile, due to the shortage of space, surgical procedures are stopped all around the world. Throughout the epidemic, the healthcare industry dealt with a number of problems. As a result, it affected the global pacemakers market.

Regional Analysis

North America is by far the most profitable region for the global pacemaker market. The market in North America is expanding due to several factors, including the increased prevalence of CVDs, the aging population, and rising healthcare costs. Apart from that, the accessibility of technologically advanced devices is expected to drive the growth of the market during the study period. This expansion has been facilitated by a number of factors, including an aging population with cardiac issues and the presence of prominent industry players, such as Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, etc.



Competitors in the Market

• Abbott Laboratories

• Medtronic

• Zoll Medical Corporation

• MicroPort Scientific Corporation

• MEDICO Spa

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Pacetronix

• Oscor Inc.

• Osypka Medical GmbH

• Cook Medical

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global pacemakers market segmentation focuses on Product, Type, Application, Implant Ability, End-User, and Region.

By Product

• Single Chamber

• Dual Chamber

• Biventricular Chamber

By Type

• MRI Compatible Pacemakers

• Conventional Pacemakers

By Application

• Arrhythmias

• Atrial Fibrillation

• Heart Block

• Long QT Syndrome

• Congestive Heart Failure

• Others

By Implant ability

• Implantable Pacemaker

• External Pacemaker

By End-user

• Hospitals & Cardiac Centers

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

