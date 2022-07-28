Bioburden Testing Market Is Likely To Witness Exponential Growth By 2030 | ATS Labs Inc, Nelson Laboratories Inc.

Global Bioburden Testing Market is valued at approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Bioburden Testing is a process of measuring viable microorganisms on medical devices, raw materials, or packages. The process helps in determining parameters for its sterilization process to ensure the safety and effectiveness of medical devices. The growth in medical devices along with the rising population, growing pharmaceutical sector has led to the adoption of Bioburden Testing across the forecast period.

For Instance: as per the IBEF, India is among the top 20 markets for medical devices worldwide. The market is expected to increase at a 37% CAGR to reach US$ 50 billion in 2025, from Rs. 75,611 crore (US$ 10.36 billion) in 2020. The medical devices sector in India comprises large multinationals and small and mid-sized companies. Also, with the increasing food & beverage safety concerns, the adoption & demand for Bioburden Testing is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of microbial enumeration instruments impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Bioburden Testing market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing food & beverage safety concerns. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising disposable income, increasing preference for contract manufacturing and growing population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Bioburden Testing market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

ATS Labs Inc

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

SGS S.A.

Wuxi Pharmatech (CAYMAN) Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

North American Science Associates Inc.

Nelson Laboratories Inc.

Pacific Biolabs

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Raw Material

In-Process

By End Use:

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

CMO

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

