Latex Pillow Market Depth Survey 2022 | Simmons Bedding Company LLC, Sealy Corp, Serta, Inc

Global Latex Pillow Market is valued at approximately USD 304.70 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.9% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Latex Pillow is a pillow made out of natural latex. Thus, the increasing number of lifestyle products and increasing necks, joints and cervical pain are factors contributing to the market growth.

For instance: According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, 20.3% of the population, worldwide suffered from neck pain in 2017. However, the increasing competition between market players impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, rapid urbanization and increasing number of product launches are likely to increase the growth of the market in the forecasting period.

The regional analysis of global Latex Pillow market includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World for analysis and estimation. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing number of residential building constructions. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing number of disposable income would create lucrative growth prospects for the Latex pillow market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Dubai Furniture Manufacturing Co LLC

Sleep On Latex

Simmons Bedding Company LLC

Sealy Corp

Serta, Inc

Talalay Global

Shevick Sales Corp

United Pillow Manufacturing Inc

Sleep Artisan

DeRUCCI International Holdings Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Natural

Synthetic

Blended Mix

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

