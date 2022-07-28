Laboratory Robotics Market 2022: Size, Growth Factors, Demand For Material, Future Opportunity Analysis, Forecast To 2030

Global Laboratory Robotics Market is valued approximately at USD 185.8 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.72% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Laboratory robotics is defined as the use of robotics technology to perform scientific studies and research experiments in a that is free from human intervention. Robots are used by pharma firms to move biological and chemical samples around in order to combine novel chemical entities or to test the pharmaceutical value of existing chemical matter.

Therefore, Rapid research & development activities by pharma firms and increasing number of cervical, neck and joint pain are factors contributing to the market growth. For instance: according to tenunits, in the year 2018, worldwide between 16%-75% of the population suffered neck pains and disorders. Whereas according to the bmj, the number of prevalent neck pain cases rose to 288.7 million, in the year 2017 from 164.3 million, in the year 1990. However, lack of skilled Professionals and huge robotic equipment manufacturing costs impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, rapid technological advancements and rapid adoption towards the stringent rules and regulations followed in laboratories is likely to increase the growth of the market in the forecasting period.

The regional analysis of Global Laboratory Robotics Market includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World for analysis and estimation. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to high number of pharmaceutical companies. Whereas Europe is anticipated to show highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Owing to increased adoption of the robots used in the laboratories, this in turn will create lucrative growth prospects for the Laboratory Robotics Market across Europe region.

Major market player included in this report are:

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End User:

Clinical Laboratory

Research Laboratory

By Application:

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnosis

Microbiology Solutions

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

