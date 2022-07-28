Lab Automation in Protein Engineering Global Market 2022 : Depth Analysis By Leading Key Players | Eli Lilly and Company, Danaher Corporation, Beckman Coulter

Global Lab Automation in Protein Engineering Market is valued at approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.4 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

A laboratory automation system consists of robots, conveyor systems, machine vision, and computer hardware and software. An interface between the laboratory information system and the laboratory automation system provides the information required to move the specimen through the laboratory. The increasing expenditure on healthcare and technological advancements has led to the adoption of Lab Automation in Protein Engineering across the forecast period.

For Instance: November 2021 – PKeye Workflow Monitor, a cloud-based tool from PerkinElmer, allows lab employees to manage and monitor PerkinElmer instruments and processes in real-time remotely. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Also, with the availability of new genome sequencing technologies and increasing geriatric population, the adoption & demand for Lab Automation in Protein Engineering is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness and high prices impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Lab Automation in Protein Engineering Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing number of government efforts, such as sponsoring R&D for protein engineering and awareness programs. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising Protein-energy malnutrition (PEM) in emerging economies would create lucrative growth prospects for Lab Automation in Protein Engineering Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Eli Lilly and Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corporation / Beckman Coulter

Hudson Robotics, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Synchron Lab Automation

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Tecan Group Ltd

PerkinElmer Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Equipment:

Automated Liquid Handlers

Automated Plate Handlers

Robotic Arms

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS)

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

