Gene Editing Tools Market Analysis By Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Growth And Forecast 2022-2031

Global Gene Editing Tools Market is valued at approximately USD 407.88 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.00 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Genome editing (also known as gene editing) refers to a set of technologies that allow scientists to alter an organism’s DNA. The bacteria then employ Cas9 or a similar enzyme to rip the virus’s DNA apart, rendering it inoperable. In the lab, the CRISPR-Cas9 system operates similarly. The merger and acquisition among the companies and consistent technological advancements in the field of genome engineering tools have led to the adoption of Gene Editing Tools across the forecast period.

For Instance: In January 2022, Pfizer, a multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation based in the U.S., signed a 4-year contract worth US$ 300 million with Massachusetts-based Beam Therapeutics, a pioneer in the development of CRISPR editing tools. In April 2021, CANbridge Pharmaceuticals, Inc., which is a renowned biopharmaceutical company, collaborated with LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company. Also, with the rising awareness regarding the availability of genetically modified animals and crops and surging applications of genome engineering tools, the adoption & demand for Gene Editing Tools is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of skilled professionals and high costs associated with Gene Editing Tools impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Gene Editing Tools Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of a robust commercial and research base for the development of advanced therapies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as government is allowing CRISPR DNA Editing of Crops to Enhance Production would create lucrative growth prospects for the Gene Editing Tools Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

ERS Genomics

CRISPR Therapeutics

Merck KGaA

Editas Medicine

GE Healthcare Dharmacon Inc.

Takara Bio USA

New England Biolabs

Horizon Discovery Group plc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR/Cas9)

Zinc Finger Nucleases (ZFNs)

Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nucleases (TALENs)

Viral Systems

Transposon Systems

Others

By Application:

Veterinary Medicine

Cell Line Engineering

Bioremediation

Food and Brewing Development

Food Waste Management

Biosensing Development

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

