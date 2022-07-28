External Defibrillators Market Report 2022 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation And Forecasts Till 2030

Global External Defibrillators Market is valued at approximately USD 2.7billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.3 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

External Defibrillators are the medical devices used to deliver defibrillating shock to diagnose and restore abnormal heart rhythms during cardiac arrest. These devices can perform cardioversion, pacing of the heart, and defibrillation. The increasing government initiatives for the installation of External Defibrillators have led to the adoption of External Defibrillators across the forecast period.

For Instance: according to the European Society of Cardiology in 2021, due to increasing incidences of cardiac attacks government initiatives and investments are increasing for the advancement of External Defibrillators. As per the same source, in Sophia Antipolis, France drone delivery facility is launched for the delivery of External Defibrillators in meantime. Rising technological advancements enhance the market growth of External Defibrillators. Also, with the growing incidences of SCA, the adoption & demand for External Defibrillators is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The geographical regions considered for the Global External Defibrillators Market analysis include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is deemed as the significant region across the globe in terms of huge market share due to the presence of a huge number of key players, increasing adoption of defibrillators and regulations for easy public access. Whereas, Europe is also estimated to attain a maximum growth rate during 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases coupled with a large geriatric population would create beneficial growth forecasts for the External Defibrillators market across Europe region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Stryker

ZOLL Medical Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Progetti Srl

Schiller AG

MS Westfalia GmbH

AMI Italia

Bexen Cardio

Silverline Meditech Pvt. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Manual External Defibrillators

Automated External Defibrillators

Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators

By End-Use:

Hospital

Pre-Hospital

Public Access Market

Alternate Care Market

Home Healthcare

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

