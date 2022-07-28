Endoscopy Procedure Market Report | Market Demand, Scope, Overview And Top Key Players Are Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation

Global Endoscopy Procedure Market is valued at approximately USD 27.31 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.50 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Endoscopy Procedure is a procedure in which a long, flexible tube (endoscope) is inserted down the neck and into the esophagus during an endoscopic operation. The doctor can then check and track your digestive tract, using a tiny camera fixed at the end of the endoscope. Rising demand for endoscopy in the medical industry, rising investments initiatives by government, and rising healthcare sector in developing countries with emerging economies has led to the adoption of Endoscopy procedure across the forecast period.

For Instance: In 2020, as per the reports of the World Economic Forum, emerging nations will account for around one-third of Global healthcare spending, with India and China accounting home to more than half of the world’s population, having the biggest number of patients. Also, rising partnerships and collaborations offering lucrative growth are most likely to boost the overall growth of the Endoscopy Procedure Market. However, high cost of Endoscopy Procedures and high risk of infection and transmission can obstruct the Market’s expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Endoscopy Procedure Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Rising investments by hospitals are driving the Market growth in North America. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. The Market is expected to grow during the projected period, due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases.

Major Market players included in this report are:

Olympus Corporation

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Stryker Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Jhonson & Jhonson

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Hoya Corporation

Nipro Corporation

Smith and Nephew PLC

The objective of the study is to define Market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro Markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Market are explained below:

By Product:

Endoscopes

Visualization Systems

Other Endoscopy Equipment

Accessories E

By Application:

GI Endoscopy

Laparoscopy

Obstetrics Endoscopy

Bronchoscopy

Arthroscopy

ENT Endoscopy

Mediastinoscopy

Others

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centres/Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

