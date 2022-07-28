Drug Screening Market Growth Drivers, Business Strategies and Future Prospects 2022 to 2030

Global Drug Screening Market is valued at approximately USD 5.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.00 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Drug screening is the process by which potential drugs are identified and optimized before the selection of a candidate drug to progress to clinical trials. The growing drug and alcohol consumption and enforcement of stringent laws mandating drug & alcohol testing have led to the adoption of Drug Screening across the forecast period.

For Instance: According to the World Drug Report 2021, in 2019, an estimated 275 million people worldwide aged 15-64, or 1 in every 18 people in that age group, have used drugs at least once in the previous year (range: 175 million to 374 million. In 2019, 36.3 million people, or almost 13% of the global population, were estimated to be suffering from drug use disorders. Also, with the oral fluid testing and emerging economies, the adoption & demand for Drug Screening is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, ban on alcohol consumption and government regulations impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Drug Screening Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing consumption of illicit drugs, the availability of government funding to curb drug abuse. Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as laws supporting drug screening, the growing burden of accidents due to alcohol impairment, and the presence of key players in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Drug Screening Market across Europe region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Dragerwerk (Germany)

LabCorp (US)

Quest Diagnostics (US)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc. (US)

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (US)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Roche (Switzerland)

MPD Inc. (US)

Shimadzu (Japan)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product and Service:

Drug Screening Product

Analytical Instruments

Rapid Testing Devices

Oral Fluid Testing Devices

Consumables

By End-Use:

Drug Testing Laboratories

Workplaces

Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Agencies

Hospitals

Drug Treatment Centers

Individual Users

Pain Management Centers

Schools and Colleges

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

