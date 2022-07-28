Prefilled Formalin Vials Market Analysis 2022: Explosive Growth Opportunity (with CAGR), Regional Growth, Current Trend, Challenges, Potential Benefits till 2030

Global Prefilled Formalin Vials Market is valued at approximately USD 388.3 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.00 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Formaldehyde also known as methanol is a naturally occurring organic compound with the formula CH2O (H-CHO). Prefilled Formalin Vials are in high demand due to its widespread application in the manufacturing of methanol-based resins. Urea-formaldehyde, urea-melamine-formaldehyde, and melamine-formaldehyde resins are used in a variety of industrial applications.

The high incidence of cancer cases and growing number of pharmaceutical industries and advancing veterinary industry has led to the adoption of Prefilled Formalin Vials across the forecast period. For Instance: as per the WHO, Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020, or nearly one in six deaths. The most common cancers are breast, lung, colon and rectum and prostate cancers. Also, with the increasing awareness and disease prevalence and government support towards the growth of the regional biotechnology and healthcare industry, the adoption & demand for Prefilled Formalin Vials is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high risk of occupational exposure to formalin and high risk of developing cancer on exposure to formalin impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Prefilled Formalin Vials Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the constant flux of new product lines, rising clinical research by CROs, and rising cancer awareness programs. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as number of facilities and availability of experienced practitioners would create lucrative growth prospects for the Prefilled Formalin Vials Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Solmedia limited

Diapath

Histo- line laboratories

Cardinal health

Leica biosystems nussloch

Genta environmental

Carl roth gmbh

Magnacol ltd.

Serosep limited

Ultident scientific

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

<10 mL

10 – 20 mL

20 – 40 mL

40 – 60 mL

60 – 90 mL

90 – 500 mL

500 mL – 1 lit.

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Clinics

Emergency Medical Services

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic Institutes

Forensic Laboratories

Contract Research Organizations

Veterinary Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

