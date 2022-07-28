Population Health Management Market Anticipated to Achieve Lucrative Growth by 2030 with IBM Corporation, Conifer Health Solutions

Global Population Health Management Market is valued at approximately USD 21.96 in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.4% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Population Health Management (PHM) is a program where patients’ data is accumulated into groups. This system is majorly adopted by the pharmaceutical industry, healthcare sector, and insurance sector as it facilitates the analysis of these data into a single and actionable patient record. This system allows professionals to maintain and improve the clinical and financial outcomes of their patients.

The chief factors such as the increasing number of government policies for healthcare IT solutions, the growing need for curtailing rising healthcare costs, as well as a rising geriatric population are significantly attributed to the market growth. For instance, according to the UN Population Division, there were 703 million persons aged 65 years or over worldwide in 2019, and the amount is likely to reach 1.5 billion in 2050. However, increasing focus on value-based and personalized medicine impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the emergence of nanotechnology is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Population Health Management Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising proliferation of EHRs, increasing the number of government initiatives for personalized medicine, and value-based reimbursements. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the initiation of various IT programs, the increasing geriatric population, coupled with the growing incidences of chronic diseases would create lucrative growth prospects for the Population Health Management Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Epic Systems Corporation

Lightbeam Health Solutions

Conifer Health Solutions

IBM Corporation

Health Catalyst

Cerner Corporation

SPH Analytics

Citra Health Solutions

Evolent Health, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Software

Services

By Mode of Delivery

On-Premise Mode of Delivery

Cloud -Based Mode of Delivery

By End-User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Other End-Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

