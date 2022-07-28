Point of care & Rapid Diagnostics Market Booming Demand Leading To Exponential CAGR Growth by 2030 | Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers AG

Global Point of care & Rapid Diagnostics Market is valued at approximately USD 38.89 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.80% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The point of care and rapid diagnostics utilized to get an immediate result in the investigation of various diseases such as heart diseases, cancer, diabetes, and others are defined as a point of care (POC) and rapid diagnostics market. The market is driven by key factors such as supportive government policies and high prevalence of infectious diseases.

The rising prevalence of chronic and infectious illnesses such as heart disease, hepatitis, cancer, gastrointestinal, respiratory, and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) is driving the global point of care and rapid diagnostics market. For instance, According to UNAIDS, 20.6 million persons in East and Southern Africa were living with HIV in 2018. In the Middle East and North Africa, 20,000 new HIV infections were reported in 2019. Moreover, in 2019, an estimated 5.8 million persons in Asia Pacific were infected with HIV, with India and China leading the way. In India, over 2.1 million persons were infected with HIV in 2019. Hence, high incidence of HIV has led to an increase in demand for point-of-care and rapid diagnostics. Also, growing investments and funding for product development and increasing provider awareness about novel technologies create lucrative opportunities in the upcoming years. However, stringent regulatory policies impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The geographical regions considered for the global Point of Care & Rapid Diagnostics market analysis include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is leading the market growth followed by Europe. Factors supporting the growth are increase in the number of product approvals and rise in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases. However, Lain America is projected to be the fastest growing region owing to increasing healthcare expenditure, increase awareness about early detection of diseases.

Major market players included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers AG

Quidel Corporation

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Chembio Diagnostics

EKF Diagnostics

Trinity Biotech plc

Instrumentation Laboratory

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

COVID-19 test products

Glucose Monitoring Products

Cardiometabolic Monitoring Products

Infectious Disease Testing Products

By Platform:

Lateral Flow Assays

Dipsticks

Microfluidics

Molecular Diagnostics

Immunoassays

By Mode of Purchase:

Prescription-based Products

OTC Products

End-User:

Clinical Laboratories

Ambulatory Care Facilities and Physician Offices

Pharmacies, retail clinics, & E-commerce Platforms

Hospitals, Critical Care Centers, Urgent care centers

Home Care & Self Testing

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

