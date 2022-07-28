Oncology Information System Market Share 2022 | Distribution Channel, Sales, Size, By Industry Growth Analysis, Development Patterns

Global Oncology Information System Market is valued at approximately USD 6.7 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.4% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

An Oncology Information System (OIS) is a comprehensive information and image management solution that manages a large amount of non-clinical and clinical data of cancer patients. This system helps in maintaining and supporting the process of data integration in various phases such as diagnostic, screening, treatment, and many others.

The growing demand for healthcare IT services, rising investments for the development of Oncology Information Systems, as well as increasing incidence of cancer are the prime factors that may stimulate the market demand across the globe. For instance, as per the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2018, there were nearly 9.5 million cancer deaths and 17.0 million new cancer cases were occurred and are projected to reach 16.3 million cancer deaths and 27.5 million new cancer cases by 2040. However, the high cost of Oncology Information Systems impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the integration of EMR with treatment planning systems is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Oncology Information System Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing need to manage treatment schedules, presence of the leading companies such as Accuray Incorporated, GE Healthcare, and many others. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing awareness regarding the availability and benefits of the OIS, technological advancements by the leading market players, and a rising number of support regulatory policies would create lucrative growth prospects for the Oncology Information System market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Accuray Incorporated

Varian Medical Systems, Inc

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

CureMD Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

Advanced Data Systems

IBM Corporation

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Software

Professional Services

By Application

Radiation Oncology

Medical Oncology

Surgical Oncology

By End User

Hospitals & Diagnostic Imaging Centres

Ablation Care Centres and Cancer Care Centres

Government Institutions

Research Facilities

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

