Neurology Patient Monitoring Share 2022 | CAGR, Key Findings, Industry Impact, Latest Trend Analysis, New Research Report

Global Neurology Patient Monitoring Market is valued at approximately USD 3.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.0 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Neurology Patient Monitoring is basically providing an opportunity to treat and diagnose patients facing neurological diseases. Its major application is in Trauma, stroke, hydrocephalus, EEG and CSF management etc. The increasing incidences of neurological disorders have led to the adoption of Neurology Patient Monitoring across the forecast period.

For Instance: according to the Pan America Health Organization in 2019, the cases, number of deaths and patients with neurological disorders are increasing rapidly in various regions including the United States, Canada, Uruguay, Suriname, Honduras, Bolivia and Cuba etc. As per the same source in 2019, approximately 533,172 patients were facing stroke and trauma and other neurological disorders etc. According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in 2019, the rising cases of neurological disorders are the major cause of death and disability globally. Growing demand for minimally invasive neurosurgeries enhances the market growth of neurological patient monitoring. Also, with the increasing awareness and investment towards healthcare, the adoption & demand for Neurology Patient Monitoring is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high procedural cost impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The geographical regions considered for the global Neurology Patient Monitoring market analysis include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the significant region across the globe in terms of huge market share due to the growing technological advancements, increasing incidences of neurological disorders and rising EEG procedures. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also estimated to attain a maximum growth rate during 2022-2028. Factors such as rising awareness regarding healthcare such as stroke, increasing healthcare spending and government initiatives would create beneficial growth forecasts for the Neurology Patient Monitoring market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Medtronic

Integra LifeSciences

Raumedic AG

Sophysa

Spiegelberg GmbH

Natus Medical

Gaeltec Devices

Neural Analytics

Cadwell Industries (US)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Trauma

CSF Management

Migraine

Stroke

Hydrocephalus

EEG

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

