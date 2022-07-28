Agriculture Tractors Market Share, Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, Revenue and Forecast 2022-2030

Astute Analytica published a new report on the global Agriculture Tractors Market. The global markets report analysis of the growth momentum and revenue inflows in this industry, including the impact of COVID-19. The market study report presents important factors that positively and negatively affect the growth of this vertical in order to suggest stakeholders in making decisions. In addition, the report offers data on the past, present, and future companies’ scenarios. The report also contains key segments and leading players.

The global agriculture tractors market is projected to witness a growth opportunity of US$ 35,793.4 million during the period 2022-2030. The market is estimated to reach US$ 98,798.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the worldwide automotive industry quickly and severely. Chinese parts shipments halted, large-scale manufacturing disruptions were occurring across Europe, and assembly factories in the United States had to close. This has put a lot of pressure on a sector already dealing with a worldwide demand downturn due to decreased consumer needs.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading players hold a substantial share in the market, accounting for more than 50% of market revenue in 2021. This makes the market highly competitive in nature. However, the rising competition and increasing focus of market players on consolidation strategies are expected to transform the competitive landscape to oligopolistic towards the end of the forecast period. Some of the key players in the market are Deere & Company, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. India, Sonalika Group, and CNH Industrial America LLC. Other prominent players in the market include Massey Ferguson Ltd., Escorts Ltd., Kubota Corporation, AGCO Corp (Fendt), SDF S.p.A. (Deutz Fahr), New Holland (CNH Industrial N.V.), and Claas Group. The market players are adopting various strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to stay competitive.

Recent strategies adopted by key market players are:

In October 2021, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s Farm Equipment sector unveiled the Yuvo Tech+ range of innovative tractors. The new tractors are powered by an mZIP 3-cylinder engine with greater cubic capacity technology, delivering the best power and fuel economy in the category. The Yuvo Tech+ range features 12F (forward) + 3R (reverse) transmission technology, as well as a three-speed range option (H-M-L) based on soil type and farm applications.

In August 2021, Sonalika released its new ‘Sonalika Agro Solutions’ tractor and equipment rental app to bridge the gap between farmers and high-tech agricultural machinery. The website connects farmers with many machinery renters in their area who rent out high-tech agricultural implements. Farmers can select from a variety of solutions based on their preferences and needs.

In December 2021, Case IH and MacDon Industries Ltd. established a collaboration to provide co-branded draper headers for Case IH Axial-Flow combines. Except for South America, the new line of draper headers would be available for order in early 2022 from Case IH Dealers worldwide.

Factors leading to the growing presence of players in the agriculture tractors market are:

Regional Insights

