Taiwan’s Suhua Improvement road to open to white plate motorcycles for 6-month trial

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — White plate motorcycles in Taiwan will soon be allowed to ride on the Suhua Improvement road on a trial basis for six months, the Directorate General of Highways (DGH) said on Wednesday (July 27).

Compared to the old Suhua Highway, the Suhua Improvement road is safer and greatly reduces the travel time between Yilan and Hualien counties.

After noting that yellow and red plate motorcycles (251cc and up) will be officially allowed to ride on the Suha Improvement highway after undergoing the six-month trial period, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) recently said that a trial of allowing white plate motorcycles (between 51cc and 250cc) to ride on the same road will also be conducted.

The DGH confirmed Wednesday their four suggestions for allowing white plate motorcycles to ride on the highway were submitted to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) for review and approval, CNA reported.

The trial period for white plate motorcycles will start, pending the MOTC’s approval, the DGH said.