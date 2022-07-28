Head-Up Display Market Is Likely To Witness Exponential Growth By 2030 | Bosch, Visteon Corporation, Denso Corporation

The global head-up display market size was US$ 1.8 billion in 2021. The global head-up display market is forecast to grow to US$ 17.6 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A head-up display or HUD system is a computerized system that projects information onto a screen near the viewer or onto a separate display. The driver can simultaneously view the information and the outside world thanks to the HUD systems’ projection of data, graphics, and information support.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing range of connected features combined with the rising demand for safety elements is expected to drive the growth of the head-up display market during the forecast period. The head-up display market is expected to witness notable growth due to the growing awareness about the benefits of the technology, such as superior convenience, entertainment, and comfort in passenger cars.

By interacting with road infrastructure and traffic signals, connected cars improve the driving experience and help drivers get to their destinations safely and affordably. HUDS is one of the essential technologies as the world moves closer to embracing driverless vehicles. HUDS guarantees a reduction in driver distraction and a safer mobility experience. Thus, such safety features are expected to escalate the demand for head-up displays during the study period.

On the contrary, the need for superior power and brightness may limit the demand for head-up displays during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The entire automotive sector recorded a sharp decline in terms of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic drastically affected the head-up display industry due to manufacturing disruptions and a significant decline in consumer purchasing power. The demand for automobiles reduced as a result of stringent travel restrictions. Thus, it negatively affected the global head-up display market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the head-up display market, owing to the factors like increasing demand for safety features, growing consumer demand for luxury vehicles, and raising awareness about the benefits of advanced technologies in the automotive. Apart from that, the high disposable income of the population is expected to bring untapped growth opportunities for the head-up display market during the study period.

The Asia-Pacific head-up display market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate, owing to the increasing adoption of the latest technologies and the presence of a large number of industry players, such as Yazaki, Panasonic Corporation, etc.

Competitors in the Market

• Bosch

• Visteon Corporation

• Denso Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• BAE Systems

• Pioneer Corporation

• Yazaki

• Garmin

• Microvision

• Thales Group

• Honeywell

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global head-up display market segmentation focuses on Product, End-User, Component, and Region.

By Product Type

• Conventional HUD

• AR-Based HUD

By End-User

• Aviation Industry

• Automobile Industry

By Component

• Video Generators

• Projectors/Projection Units

• Display Units

• Software

• Others

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

