Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Depth Survey 2022-2030 | Oracle Corp., Microsoft Corp., EMC Corp., Cisco Systems Inc.

The global healthcare cloud computing market size was US$ 25.9 billion in 2021. The global healthcare cloud computing market is forecast to grow to US$ 61.3 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Real-time data processing is accelerated by cloud computing, which also improves the usefulness of data. It has surpassed the outdated paper healthcare system by providing faster data handling and more reliability. Healthcare cloud infrastructure provides real-time data storage, improves data accessibility for companies, and enables the delivery of hosted services over the internet. Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure enables professional to store and access data remotely in the healthcare sector.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global healthcare cloud computing market is forecast to record potential growth due to the growing deployment of advanced technology in the sector. One of the main drivers of the expansion of the cloud computing in the healthcare sector is the availability of cutting-edge technologies like machine learning and cloud computing to reduce costs while enhancing scalability, storage, and versatility.

Moreover, the convenience of using cloud computing as it doesn’t require a local server is projected to boost the growth of the market. The expansion of the healthcare cloud computing industry is also attributed to the increasing digitalization in the sector. The rising demand for high storage to save the data of patients, R&D, etc., will also drive the demand for cloud computing in healthcare.

The growing adoption of mobile phones and the increasing trend of telemedicine are forecast to bring untapped growth opportunities for the healthcare cloud computing market. On the contrary, data security and integrity issues may limit the market growth during the study period.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the healthcare cloud computing market during the study period. The growth of the market is attributed to the continuously growing technological advancements in cloud computing solutions. Apart from that, the cooperative regulatory scenario will result in promising growth for the healthcare cloud computing market.

The Asia-Pacific healthcare cloud computing market will also record potential growth due to evolving demographics in highly populated countries like China and India. Apart from that, growing digitalization and massive patient data are forecast to be opportunistic for the overall healthcare cloud computing market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic emerged as an opportunity for the healthcare cloud computing market as many healthcare bodies started adopting healthcare cloud computing to store massive data. The pandemic resulted in a massive patient pool in various countries, which forced authorities to adopt digital methods to efficiently perform the functions and lower the burden on staff members. As a result, the healthcare cloud computing market witnessed ample growth opportunities due to the COVID-19 disease outbreak.

Competitors in the Market

• Oracle Corp.

• Microsoft Corp.

• EMC Corp.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• VMWare, Inc.

• Merge Healthcare, Inc.

• Iron Mountain, Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Global Net Access (GNAX)

• Dell Inc.

• Cleardata Networks, Inc.

• Carestream Health, Inc.

• Carecloud Corporation

• Athenahealth, Inc

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global healthcare cloud computing market segmentation focuses on Service, Deployment, Application, Pricing Model, and Region.

By Service:

• Infrastructure as a service (Iaas)

• Platform as a service (Paas)

• Software as a service (Saas)

By Deployment Model:

• Private Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

• Public Cloud

By Application:

• Clinical Information System

o Computerized Physician Order Entry

o Electronic Medical Records

o Radiology Information System

o Pharmacy Information System

o Others

• Non-clinical Information System

o Automatic Patient Billing

o Revenue Cycle Management

o Claims Management

o Others

By Pricing Model:

• Pay-as-you-go

• Spot Pricing

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

