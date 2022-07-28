Live Cell Imaging Market | Operating in the market include – Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Carl Zeiss AG, GE Healthcare, Leica Microsystems

The global live cell imaging market size was US$ 1.8 billion in 2021. The global live cell imaging market is forecast to grow to US$ 3.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Factors like the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising geriatric population largely affect the live cell imaging market. In addition, the availability of precise live-cell imaging methods hastens the development of new drugs and other biotechnology-related studies. The market for live-cell imaging is anticipated to rise in the future as a result of the growing spending and financing for the development of enhanced cell imaging. Collaborations between industry entities, academic institutions, and research organizations will also offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the study period.

The industry is also anticipated to grow in the coming years as funding for the creation of effective live-cell imaging techniques increases. The market has notably expanded in the past few years as a result of recent technological developments in microscopes. For instance, an inverted research-grade microscope has enabled imaging of adhering cells and organelles and produces results for tissue sections with a thickness of less than 5 um. Apart from that, automation, system integration, and enhancing microscopy data generation are the current trends in the industry, which are expected to shape the scope of the overall market during the study period.

On the contrary, the high cost of high-content screening systems may restrict the market from growth during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Live cell imaging systems encompass a variety of applications, including microscopy, helping researchers investigate cellular behaviour during viral research, etc. The COVID-19 pandemic posed significant pressure on the biomedical sector. The research for the disease required the analysis of enormous amounts of data, which boosted the demand for a live cell imaging system. Various vendors, such as Leica Microsystems (Germany) and CytoSMART Technologies (Netherlands), donated live cell imaging systems to help the healthcare sector combat this situation. Thus, the pandemic positively influenced the live cell imaging market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the live cell imaging market, owing to the heavy funding for research and development. Apart from that, Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate due to the growing research and development outsourcing activities. In addition, Europe is forecast to make a strong bid since it adopted innovations quickly. Focused research on chronic diseases like cancer, neurodegeneration, and cardiovascular diseases is necessary because of the aging population. As a result, it will prompt the demand for live cell imaging technology in the region.

Competitors in the Market

• Becton, Dickinson, and Company

• Carl Zeiss AG

• GE Healthcare

• Leica Microsystems

• Olympus Corporation

• Molecular devises LCC

• Nikon Corporation

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global live cell imaging market segmentation focuses on Product, Technology, Application, and Region.

By Product:

• Equipment

• Consumable

• Software

By Technology:

• Time-lapse Microscopy

• Fluorescence recovery after photobleaching

• Fluorescence resonance energy transfer

• High content screening

• Others

By Application:

• Cell Biology

• Developmental Biology

• Stem Cell & Drug Discovery

• Others

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

