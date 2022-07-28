Total Fluid Management Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2022-2030 | Baxter, C.R. Bard, Inc., BD Company

The global total fluid management market size was US$ 10.1 billion in 2021. The global total fluid management market is forecast to grow to US$ 45.2 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Health and medical facilities utilize fluid control devices to maintain the proper amount of body fluid in order to prevent any complications brought on by excessive amounts of fluid in the body. It is frequently utilized in advance to identify critical medical problems and avert any emergency. The system is capable of managing fluid deficits, irrigating fluids, filtering fluids, warming fluids, and other tasks. Fluid management systems reduce downtime between operations by providing clear visualization and being easy to set up and maintain.

Factors Influencing the Market

This growth of the market is attributed to the rising rate of R&D performed across various regions. In emerging nations like China and India, the healthcare sector is booming due to government support. Apart from that, foreign investment is welcomed in the region because the governments of these nations are working to build top-notch healthcare systems. This created a sizable economic opportunity for the top companies thriving in the global fluid management industry to establish bases there. Apart from that, growing private funding in amplifying the rate of R&D and developing novel technologies will notably contribute to the market growth during the study period.

The growing prevalence of infectious and lifestyle illnesses and the rising consumer spending in healthcare will benefit the market during the study period. Additionally, an aging population with an increase in co-morbidities, the introduction of novel disease management technologies, and the development of single-chip systems and new-generation components will be opportunistic for the market growth during the forecast timeframe.

On the flip side, high costs of treatment related to fluid management may limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic affected a large number of the global population, forcing healthcare bodies to shift their entire focus on the disease-affected patients. As a result, other surgeries were postponed. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic was a significant obstacle in the growth of the fluid management market.

Regional Analysis

North America held the highest market share in the global total fluid management market, and it is anticipated that the region would maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The high prevalence of chronic diseases in the region is the primary factor driving the growth of the North American fluid management market. Apart from that, high healthcare expenditure and rapidly growing improvements in the healthcare infrastructure are projected to be opportunistic for the market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• Baxter

• C.R. Bard, Inc.

• BD Company

• Smith & Nephew

• B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG

• Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• Stryker

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global total fluid management market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Product Type:

• Infusion Therapy Products

• Infusion Devices

• IV Access devices

• IV Solutions and Products

• Renal Products

• In-Center Hemodialysis Products

• Home Hemodialysis (HHD) Products

• Peritoneal dialysis Products

• Acute Dialysis Products

• Endoscopy Fluid Management Products

By Application:

• Urology

• Cardiology

• Orthopedic/Osteology

• Neurology

• Oncology

• Gastroenterology

• Others

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Dialysis Centers

• Home Care Settings

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1254

