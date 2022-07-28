Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market Size, Industry Outlook And Forecast For 2030 – Unilever PLC, Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (Clinique), Johnson and Johnson

The global anti-acne cosmetics market size was US$ 2.1 billion in 2021. The global anti-acne cosmetics market is forecast to grow to US$ 6.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1256

Anti-acne cosmetics are the kind of cosmetics used to relieve acne, a chronic skin condition that results in patches and pimples on the face, neck, shoulders, and back. Acne develops when oil and dead skin cells gather in hair follicles.

Factors Influencing the Market

The increasing demand for cosmetic products as a result of growing skin problems and self-consciousness concerns will primarily drive the growth of the anti-acne cosmetics market during the study period. Apart from that, other factors like growing pollution and unhealthful lifestyles of people will have a positive impact on the anti-acne cosmetics market during the study period.

The growing women population, combined with the increasing awareness about hygiene and beauty practices, will also benefit the anti-acne cosmetics market during the analysis period.

Apart from that, the rising contribution of e-commerce channel, social media advertisements, etc., will drive the demand for anti-acne cosmetics, thereby fuelling the market growth during the study period. On the flip side, side-effects of anti-acne cosmetics may limit the growth of the anti-acne cosmetics market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the anti-acne cosmetics market, owing to the drastic impact on consumer purchasing power. Further, the shutdown of cosmetics stores and manufacturing disruptions further hampered the sales of anti-acne cosmetics. It is owing to the stringent regulations imposed by the governments of various countries. Travel restrictions halted the supply of raw materials, forcing manufacturing units to close their operations for a significant time. As a result, it hampered the growth of the anti-acne cosmetics market.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1256

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific anti-acne cosmetics market is forecast to record the highest growth rate, owing to the rising demand for anti-acne cosmetics in the region. Apart from that, the growing female population and rising prevalence of acne are expected to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the anti-acne cosmetics market during the study period. Spending on personal care items is also rising, particularly among young people. Sales are anticipated to be driven by factors including the rising spending power of emerging nations and the expansion of the regional e-commerce market in the years to come.

Competitors in the Market

• Unilever PLC

• Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (Clinique)

• Johnson and Johnson

• L’Oreal Group

• LVMH SE

• Beiersdorf AG

• KOSE Corporation

• Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

• The Proactiv Company LLC

• Ancalima Lifesciences Limited

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global anti-acne cosmetics market segmentation focuses on Product, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Region.

By Product

• Mask

• Creams & Lotions

• Cleansers & Toners

• Others

By End User

• Women

• Men

By Distribution Channels

• Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Departmental Stores

• Online

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report):-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1256

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1256

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/