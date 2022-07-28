Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market 2022: Size, Growth Factors, Demand For Material, Future Opportunity Analysis, Forecast To 2030

The global healthcare virtual assistants market size was US$ 1.3 billion in 2021. The global healthcare virtual assistants market is forecast to grow to US$ 8.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Virtual assistants, also referred to as digital assistants, find various applications in the healthcare sector also. Application programs known as virtual assistants carry out tasks by comprehending voice commands given by users. The employment of virtual assistants in the healthcare sector improves patient and support organizations in acquiring patient health history, demographic data, insurance information, and other record analyses anytime.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing use of smartphones is the primary factor driving the growth of the virtual assistants market. Smartphones have become the new normal, and evolving digitalization across various industry verticals is expected to improve the growth prospects of the market during the study period. Apart from that, other factors driving the growth of the healthcare virtual assistant market are the rising prevalence of chronic diseases combined with the growing demand for quality healthcare delivery. The trend of virtual health records is growing due to the convenience of the services offered by the technology. Patients can get access to their healthcare records at any time and at any place. Moreover, they don’t require regular visits to the doctors and can have their treatment done at home by sharing virtual information. The convenience and cost benefits of healthcare virtual assistants technology are expected to contribute to market growth.

The market expansion will be aided by the initiatives taken by government organizations and healthcare communities to increase public awareness of the use of digital health and to simplify government rules for the use of various healthcare IT systems. Apart from that, the growing integration of healthcare virtual assistants into the healthcare ecosystem will also contribute to the market growth during the study period.

On the flip side, the high risk of security breaches may limit the growth of the healthcare virtual assistants market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to severe disruptions in their individual manufacturing and supply-chain activities, as a result of several precautionary lockdowns and other restrictions imposed by governing authorities throughout the world, COVID-19 has positively affected the market for healthcare virtual assistants. Since the general economic condition of most people has been significantly hit by this outbreak, consumer demand for telehealth has notably increased. Moreover, the rise in healthcare expenditure is pushing organizations adopt advanced technology. As a result, the COVID-19 disease outbreak positively affected the healthcare virtual assistant market.

Regional Analysis

North America will hold the largest share in the healthcare virtual assistant market as a result of the quick adoption of new technologies. Apart from that, the growing cases of chronic diseases and rising adoption of several patient engagement technologies will drive the healthcare virtual assistant market forward during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

• Sensly

• Microsoft

• Nuance Communications Inc.

• Amazon

• HealthTap Inc.

• Infermedica

• eGain Corporation

• Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd

• Verint Systems Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global healthcare virtual assistant market segmentation focuses on Type, End-User, Application, and Region.

By Type

• Smart speakers

• Chatbot

• Others

By End-user

• Healthcare providers

• Healthcare consumer

• Payers

• Others

By Application

• Automatic Speech Recognition

• Text-based

• Text-to-speech

• Others

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1257

