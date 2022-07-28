Arrivals in Taiwan complain about hours’ wait due to border control

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (July 28) promised streamlined border control measures amid complaints about arrivals being stuck at airports for hours.

CECC Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said visitors spend an average of 1 to 2 hours to clear border checkpoints but can wait up to 2.5 hours in some cases. The inspection process involves health information registration, luggage disinfection, saliva screening for COVID-19, and quarantine taxi arrangements.

While he considers the wait time acceptable, Chaung said improvements will be made to cut the hassle. Border authorities will also work to make queues less unpleasant, for example, ensuring air conditioning is available, per Liberty Times.

The measure of luggage disinfection is being reviewed. Meanwhile, a free bus service will kick off Aug. 1 to shuttle between the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and designated pickup locations, including those in Taipei and New Taipei, for smoother border inspection.