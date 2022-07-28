Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Arrivals in Taiwan complain about hours’ wait due to border control

Arrivals can spend up to 2.5 hours before they can enter Taiwan

  571
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/28 18:40
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. 

Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (July 28) promised streamlined border control measures amid complaints about arrivals being stuck at airports for hours.

CECC Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said visitors spend an average of 1 to 2 hours to clear border checkpoints but can wait up to 2.5 hours in some cases. The inspection process involves health information registration, luggage disinfection, saliva screening for COVID-19, and quarantine taxi arrangements.

While he considers the wait time acceptable, Chaung said improvements will be made to cut the hassle. Border authorities will also work to make queues less unpleasant, for example, ensuring air conditioning is available, per Liberty Times.

The measure of luggage disinfection is being reviewed. Meanwhile, a free bus service will kick off Aug. 1 to shuttle between the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and designated pickup locations, including those in Taipei and New Taipei, for smoother border inspection.
Taiwan
border inspection
border control
arrivals
visitors
COVID-19
airports

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan offers help with earthquake rescue efforts in Philippines
Taiwan offers help with earthquake rescue efforts in Philippines
2022/07/28 11:15
French senators voice support for strengthening ties with Taiwan
French senators voice support for strengthening ties with Taiwan
2022/07/28 10:14
DUI offenders ordered to clean funeral home in eastern Taiwan ahead of Ghost Month
DUI offenders ordered to clean funeral home in eastern Taiwan ahead of Ghost Month
2022/07/28 10:07
Pelosi inviting congressmen to join her on trip to Taiwan
Pelosi inviting congressmen to join her on trip to Taiwan
2022/07/28 10:02
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/07/28 09:48