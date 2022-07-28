Japan defense ministry emphasizes importance of Taiwan Strait peace in 2022 White Paper

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan’s Ministry of Defense released its Annual White Paper for 2022, in which it highlighted the shared values between Taiwan and Japan and emphasized Taiwan’s strategic importance to Japan’s security.

The document described Taiwan as “an extremely important partner for Japan” due to the two nations sharing common values such as freedom and democracy. It also said that stability in the Taiwan Strait is “critical for Japan’s security” and that the situation “must be closely monitored with a sense of urgency while cooperating with the international community” based on the fact that changes to the status quo are a global issue.

Japanese Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo also said in the preface that "China has made clear that it would not hesitate to unify Taiwan by force, further increasing tensions in the region.”

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said that it always welcomes the international community to be more attentive to the situation in the Taiwan Strait and take constructive measures that will help maintain regional peace and stability, CNA reported. MOFA said that at a time when authoritarianism is expanding and challenging the international order, the ministry expects like-minded countries, including Japan, to jointly defend universal values.

Closer cooperation will also help promote stability in the Taiwan Strait and maintain freedom, openness, peace, and stability in the Indo-Pacific, MOFA added.

Additionally, MOFA said that Taiwan has received notification from the Japanese government that the state funeral for Abe Shinzo will be held on September 27. With regard to who will attend the funeral on behalf of Taiwan, the foreign ministry said the government will maintain close contact with its Japanese counterpart and announce its decision to the public in due course after it finalizes plans.