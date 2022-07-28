Alexa
Taiwan High Speed Rail and Alishan Forest Railway to provide mountain tours

Tours will take passengers through mountains and forests to experience Taiwan’s forestry culture

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/28 16:33
(Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation (THSR) is teaming up with the Forestry Bureau to provide seamless one-day and two-day “THSR x Alishan Forestry Railway” tour packages, THSR announced on Thursday in a press release.

Starting from a price of NT$2,500 (US$82.50), the tours will take passengers through the mountains and forests to experience Taiwan’s century-old forestry culture, according to the release. Both itineraries of the one-day and two-day packages include guided tours to Zhuqi Station, which has a Tiffany Blue cypress timber structure dating back to the Japanese colonial era and the third scenic lookout overlooking the Chianan Plain, as well as a tour to Zhangnaoliao Station to watch the forest train spiral up the mountain.

The itinerary of the two-day package also includes guided tours to the Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum and the Chiayi Botanical Garden as well as tasting of famous local snacks such as tofu pudding and turkey rice.

The tour packages will run every Thursday from Aug. 11 to Oct. 17, according to the release.
Taiwan High Speed Rail
Alishan Forestry Railway
Alishan

