Wastewater Treatment Market 2022 | Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies, Investment Opportunities

According to research report published by Astute Analytica, the global Wastewater Treatment Market is expected to reach US$ 462.49 Billion by 2030 from USD 250.38 Billion in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.41% during forecast period.

As increased environmental initiatives by government bodies for low waste generation attributes to the growth of global wastewater treatment market. Nations across the globe have enforced strict norms for illegal discharge of against wastewater and stricter norms to prevent naturally polluting water bodies. As per the US EPA (United States Environmental Agency), no discharge zone and clean water act were created to measure and control untreated sewage discharge.

In China, Water Pollution prevention and Control law (WPPCL). Also, Action Plan by MEP (Ministry of Environment Protection) for prevention of water pollution with Integrated Wastewater Discharge Standard. These initiatives emphasis on water quality and public health drives demand for regulating untreated wastewater.

Irrespective of several growth factors, wastewater treatment market faces challenges such as high installation, equipment and operations costs and aging infrastructure in developed countries. As per the recent report of UN-INWEH (United Nation-Institute for Water, Environment and Health), China has the largest water storage Infrastructure (around 23,841 dams that makes 40% of world’s total) and around 55% of world’s total are found in around just four Asian countries – China, Japan, India, and Republic of Korea majority of which will reach 50 years threshold soon. This reflects a blend towards ageing Infrastructure system that prose direct risk to stability of various systems

Global Wastewater Treatment Market by Offerings

Due to rising urbanization, there has been a corresponding increase in the demand for consumption of water, as one of life’s most necessities. Technologies account for more over half of the market share in the offering segment of the wastewater treatment market in the year 2021, while services and treatment chemicals together account for ~35% of share. Innovation in wastewater treatment technologies such as membrane filtration systems, automatic variable filtration (AVF), advanced oxidation processes (AOP), and UV irradiation have been designed, evaluated, and implemented to satisfy both current and future treatment needs. However, services segment is projected to expand at a faster growth rate of 8.3% when compared to technologies and chemicals.

Global Wastewater Treatment Market by Region

Geographically, North America holds the highest share in global wastewater treatment market in 2021, by 38.50%. As the region has developed industrial sector and the market is growing more due to adoption of stringent regulations towards environment. Furthermore, the APAC region includes around 61% of the world’s population and the region’s manufacturing and processing industries are quickly expanding. In addition, the region has the largest wastewater treatment market, with China being the key market with tremendous growth potential. Thus, Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region by 8.62% in wastewater treatment market throughout the forecast period.

Impact of Covid – 19 on Global Wastewater Treatment Market

The breakout of COVID-19 has enhanced the necessity of operational reliability. Many significant water users have scaled back or decreased their operations, resulting in lower industrial demand. Water utilities are projected to lose a considerable amount of money due to a drop in demand from large industrial and commercial customers because of lockdowns and travel restrictions. According to a survey conducted by the Global Water Leaders Group, COVID-19 will reduce industrial water usage by an average of 27%.

However, numerous Government bodies and non-profit organizations are taking initiatives to develop awareness regarding hygiene during the pandemic.

Key Players in Global Wastewater Treatment Market

As the huge investment is involved to start a new wastewater treatment system, threat of new key players is low in the market. Various business strategies and product differentiation are used by many large players. The players are also gaining scale to compete more effectively and partnering with competitors to expand the market size. For instance:

In 2020, SUEZ announced that it signed an agreement to purchase the Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane portfolio from a specialty chemical company, LANXESS. The technology will increase its ability to help customers address water treatment challenges. This will ensure wastewater treatment to become more efficiently.

In 2019, VA TECH WABAG LIMITED signed agreement with governments across Asian countries to build sustainable wastewater infrastructure.

As per the analysis, global wastewater treatment market is observed to be oligopolistic and is projected to stay in the same concentration area for the long term. Major 15 to 18 in the market hold around 81.86% market share. Rest is captured by other local players. Major companies such as BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M Corp, DuPont de Nemours Inc. hold a cumulative ratio of 62.71%.

Global Wastewater Treatment Segmental Overview

Based on application segment, municipal holds the highest market share in the wastewater treatment market of around 62% and expected to witness a growth rate of 7.72%. The EPA or a state acting as the Pre-treatment Approval Authority must approve these programs. A Pre-treatment Program has been designed and approved by over 1,500 municipal treatment plants

The report includes analysis based on the following segments– Offerings, Application, and Region.

By Offerings

Services

Designing & Engineering Consult

Building & Installation Services

Operation & Process Control

Maintenance Service

Others

Technologies

Membrane Separation

Reverse Osmosis (R.O.) Membranes

Ultrafiltration (U.F.) Membranes

Micro-Filtration (M.F.) Membrane

Nano-Filtration (N.F.) Membrane

Others

Activated Sludge

Clarification

Sludge Thickening and Dewatering

Chlorination

Industrial Demineralization

Sludge Drying

Membrane Bioreactor (MBR)

Sludge Digestion

Electrochemical Water Treatment (EEC/ EEO)

Others

Treatment Chemicals

Coagulants & Flocculants

Disinfectants and General Biocidal Products

Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors

Antifoam Chemicals

Ph Conditioners

Others

By Application

Municipal

Industrial

Manufacturing

Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals

Power

Energy

Pulp and Paper

Mining

Petrochemical

Semiconductors

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

