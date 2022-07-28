Spout Pouch Market 2022 | Global Trend, Segmentation, Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030

The study undertaken by Astute Analytica foresees a tremendous growth in revenue of the Global Spout Pouch Market from US$ 21,784.2 Mn in 2021 to US$ 40,266.7 Mn by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. In terms of volume, the market was valued at 1,56,448 Mn units in 2021 and is projecting a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

The growth in revenue is attributed to flexible packaging options offered by spout pouches to pack liquid, non-liquid, powdered or granular products. Due to the flexible packaging solutions in spout pouches, products take up less space during dispensing, thereby, eliminating the empty air occupied by a rigid package. However, plastic packaging for spout pouches is hazardous to environment as they lead to increased waste, landfills, marine pollution leading to death of aquatic animals.

Beverages holds the maximum share in product segment in 2021

In product segment of spout pouch market, beverages hold the maximum market share of 40.5% in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.55% during the forecast period 2022-2030. Spout pouches are ideal for liquid and fluid packaging because they provide convenient and mess-free transportation of liquid products. These are the most dependable sources for liquids such as soft drinks, energy drinks, sauces, liquid soaps, hand wash, pharmaceutical items, and so on. Moreover, spouted stand up pouches are an excellent way to conserve the environment while also saving money on raw materials because they use less plastic than bulky jars and bottles of plastic and glass.

Cap component has the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In 2021, cap alone is holding 44% of market share in component segment of spout pouch market. The cap component is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2022-2030. The increased need for convenience as well as concerns about product safety and security have contributed to this predominance. The caps allow the end-user to re-cap the product, because of which they are being utilized extensively. The fitment of the cap closure extends the shelf life of spouted pouch products while preserving their freshness. It also gives products a sleek, easy-to-open solution. In terms of volume, cap component is expected to rise from 65,393 Mn units in 2021 to 12,7831 Mn units by 2030.

Pouches with a capacity of less than 200 ml dominated the market in 2021

In 2021, pouches with a capacity of less than 200 ml dominated the market, with a revenue of US$ 9,232.9 Mn. These little packages are convenient to carry and can be used on the go. Furthermore, small spout pouches use less energy to manufacture and can transport a greater number of units per truck, which is good for the environment. However, spout pouches with a capacity of 200-500 ml have the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Aluminum spout pouches are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In terms of spout pouch material, both plastic and aluminum account for more than half of the market in 2021, with aluminum expected to increase at the highest compound annual growth rate over the projection period. Aluminum spout pouches are anti-leaking and provide an excellent moisture barrier. These provide a great barrier against light rays and external flavors, allowing products to have a longer shelf life.

By closure type, screw is dominating the Global Spout Pouch Market

Based on closure type, screw is dominating the spout pouch market in 2021. The screw opening of the spout on the upright pouches makes screwing open and then closing the pouch caps extremely user pleasant. In terms of volume, the screw closure type is projected to rise almost double by 2030.

Food & Beverage industry holds the maximum share of end user segment

Food & beverages industry is holding the maximum share of end user segment for spout pouch market, owing to the demand for compact and lightweight packaging solutions. They are generally used for lightweight products such as coffee, tea, sauces, and candies. Spout bags are simple to fill and empty, and customers can use up to 99.5 % of the contents, reducing waste and maximizing the product’s potential.

Asia Pacific anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2022-2030

The Asia Pacific market was valued at US$ 5,862.5 Mn in 2021 and is projected to expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2030. The rising demand for stand-up pouches from highly populous nations such as India and China can be ascribed to the market’s expansion in the Asia Pacific, as this packaging ensures cost savings and aesthetic appeal. Furthermore, the growing use of stand-up pouches in the food & beverage, healthcare, cosmetics & toiletries, oil & lubricants, and agricultural products industries is expected to propel the stand-up pouch market in Asia Pacific.

Competitive Insight:

Dow combines one of the broadest technology sets in the industry with asset integration, focused innovation, and global scale to achieve profitable growth and become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive, and sustainable materials science company.

Amcor Ltd. is a global packaging company, focused in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products.

Berry Plastic Corporation is involved in innovative packaging and engineered products to make life better for people and the planet.

Smurfit Kappa Group provides best packaging solutions involved in producing corrugated packaging, containerboard and ‘bag in box’, and the company is the only Pan-American producer of containerboard and corrugated packaging.

Sealed Air Corporation is a US based company that provides packaging materials, systems, equipment, and services.

Color Flex is a privately held company based in India. The company manufactures a variety of packaging material.

Segmentation Overview:

The Global Spout Pouch Market is segmented based on product, component, pouch size, material, closure type, end user, and region. These segments are further sub-divided to get a holist picture of the market.

Following are the different segments of the Global Spout Pouch Market: –

By Product Segment

Beverages

Syrups

Energy Drinks

Cleaning Solutions

Oils

Liquid soaps

Baby food

Others

By Component Segment

Cap

Straw

Film

Others

By Pouch Size Segment

Less Than 200 ML

200 To 500 ML

500 To 1000 ML

More Than 1000 ML

By Material Segment

Plastic

Aluminium

Paper

Others

By Closure Type Segment

Screw

Flip Top

Corner-mounted spouts

Top-mounted spouts

Push-up drink caps

By End user Segment

Food and beverages

Cosmetics and personal Care

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Paints

Soaps and detergents

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of South America

