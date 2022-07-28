Alexa
Patriot missile battery carries out Han Kuang drills in Taipei's Dajia Riverside Park

Troops rehearsed switching missile launcher position, engagement procedures

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/28 15:28
Patriot missile battery deployed at Dajia Riverside Park.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An Air Force Patriot missile battery was deployed to Taipei’s Dajia Riverside Park on Wednesday (July 27), the third day of the Han Kuang 38 wargames, where troops practiced positional changes and engagement procedures to strengthen the garrison capability of Greater Taipei.

The battery was sent to the park ahead of time, on Tuesday night. Upon receiving the order, troops immediately rehearsed changing the missile launcher's position in a short amount of time, simulating engagement procedures.

A command post was also set up in the park. The drill was aimed to strengthen the military’s mobile deployment capability and preservation of combat capacity, CNA reported.

In response to growing enemy threats, the Taiwanese military has emphasized "simulation of actual combat" in its training in recent years. Unlike previous drills conducted inside military bases, many troop exercises now take place outside.

For example, Cloud Leopard armored vehicles, various tanks, and military equipment are now deployed out in the streets during drills. Anti-aircraft missiles are also frequently seen on standby at the riverside parks in the Greater Taipei area, per CNA.

The computer simulation component of the Han Kuang 38 exercise was completed from May 16-20, while live-fire exercises began on July 25. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) boarded the Keelung-class destroyer, the Keelung, on Tuesday morning (July 26) to observe a joint combat exercise in Yilan’s Suao Township.
Taiwan
Air Force
Patriot missile
Han Kuang 38

