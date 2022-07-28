Taiwan sees spike in human trafficking cases involving Cambodia, Myanmar

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An increasing number of Taiwanese citizens have fallen victim to forced labor in Cambodia and other countries as human trafficking incidents rise.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) recently managed to stop a group of six from traveling to Cambodia for what they believed was well-paid handyman work. The job offer, which promised NT$5,000 (US$170) a day in addition to accommodation, turned out to be fraudulent.

The CIB noted traffickers have been posting ads on Facebook tricking potential victims to engage in fraud or other illegal activities overseas, with reports of victims being confined and physically abused. Blue-collar workers in Taiwan are among those most vulnerable to such scams, wrote CNA.

The bureau urged people to be cautious over dubious job postings claiming lucrative pay. A total of 163 Taiwan nationals were duped into working in Cambodia between June 21 and July 25, and 40 in Myanmar reported similar situations between April 13 and July 23, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.