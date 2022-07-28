Taiwan reports 23,822 local COVID cases, 62 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 23,822 local COVID cases on Thursday (July 28), a 6.6% decrease from the previous day.

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), also confirmed 149 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 4,522,365. The 62 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 8,776.

Local cases

The local cases include 11,056 males, 12,757 females, and nine cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 62 deaths announced on Thursday include 36 males and 26 females ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 61 had a history of chronic disease, and 38 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 18 to July 25 and the dates of death were from June 5 to July 25.

The following map displays the total number of COVID deaths reported in each of Taiwan's major counties and cities as of July 28.

Imported cases

The 149 imported cases include 83 males and 66 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 80s. Between June 28 to July 27, eight arrived from the U.K.; five from Vietnam; four from Thailand; three each from the Philippines, U.S., and Japan; two each from Luxembourg, France, Malaysia, and Germany; and one each from Italy, the Faroe Islands, Hungary, Singapore, Venezuela, China, and the United Arab Emirates. The countries of origin of 108 other cases are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 14,712,215 COVID tests, with 10,181,650 coming back negative. Of the 4,522,365 confirmed cases, 19,265 were imported, 4,503,046 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 8,776 individuals have succumbed to the disease.